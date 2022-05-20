Japan to start 4th vaccine shots for elderly, at-risk groups from May 25

Japan will begin offering fourth coronavirus vaccine shots next week to the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions, the health ministry said Friday.
People aged 60 and older as well as individuals between 18 and 59 with chronic health conditions or at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms if infected with the coronavirus will be eligible for the second booster shots, starting Wednesday.
The announcement came after the Cabinet approved a revision to a ministerial ordinance required to offer the fourth shots.
The main purpose of the second boosters is to prevent the development of severe COVID-19 symptoms. Doses of the vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. will be administered to individuals who received third shots at least five months earlier.
Vaccine tickets will be sent to people aged 60 and over, while those eligible between 18 and 59 will be notified differently depending on their local governments, with some residents required to apply.
In other cases, tickets will be sent out to all residents, including who are not eligible.
The health ministry is calling on people to check with their local government consultation services and to pay attention to announcements.
"We will continue to work closely with local governments to ensure a smooth start to fourth vaccinations," Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Shigeyuki Goto told a press conference.
People aged between 18 to 59 with conditions including chronic respiratory illness, heart disease, kidney disease and obesity will be eligible for the fourth shots.© KYODO
virusrex
It is a positive development that the boosters are directed to the people where the reduction of risk has been already demonstrated, there is no point in using a booster for people that are still protected by the previous doses and are not at special risk of complications.
Wick's pencil
There is no point in vaccinating people who are not at special risk of complications (healthy people under 65).
Kakarot9
Why? It doesn't seem to work very well.
Bronco
Japan has already bought a full stockpile of the 4th dose for the entire population.
These vaccines expire and must be discarded if unused.
This decision means that they think throwing away the vaccines is a better choice than given them to people.
Elvis is here
vaccines have a shelf life of a zillion years so your comment makes as much sense as mine
Mark
At some point we will defeat this monster and get back our way of life, get vaccinated please and stop this COVID in it's tracks.