Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to start discussions on flying cars

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will launch a public-private council within the year to discuss the practical use of flying cars, with an eye toward bringing more companies outside the automobile industry into joining the effort, the top government spokesman said Monday.

Given the slow development of such vehicles among domestic automakers, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference that the government aims to "urge new players to join" the field.

Flying cars, which include those taking off and landing vertically or operating without drivers, are expected to help ease traffic jams in urban areas.

While start-ups and engineer groups are involved in developing technologies for eventual production of such vehicles, little progress has been made for legislation on securing their safety.

Suga said the government hopes flying cars will also play a role in mountainous areas and remote islands as well as in the event of natural disasters.

The council, involving the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as well as the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism from the public side, will likely draw up a road map, he added.

In Japan, Cartivator, a group of volunteers working in the auto and aviation industries, aims to demonstrate flying vehicles during the opening ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Outside Japan, French-based airplane manufacturer Airbus tested a one-person flying vehicle in January, while U.S. ride-hailing service provider Uber Technologies Inc. has unveiled a plan to put such cars into practical use by 2023.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Travel / Hotels

Resume Writing Service Services Targeted On Your Needs ResumesTime.com

Insight Japan Today

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Shrines

Amano-Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

These 5 Companies are Here to Help You Host the Best Summer BBQ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Of The Best Salad Restaurants In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food & Drink

Seasonal Recipe: Japanese Eggplant Pizza Bites

Savvy Tokyo