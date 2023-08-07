Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: Fukushima water release stokes fresh fears for fisherman
Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about 7 km away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
national

Japan to start Fukushima water release from around late August

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan plans to start releasing treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean from around late August, Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Monday, citing unidentified government sources.

The release will most likely come shortly after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in the United States next week and explains to them how the water release will be safe, it said.

No specific date to discharge the water has been decided, top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters during a briefing.

Japan's nuclear regulator last month granted approval for plant operator Tokyo Electric Power to start releasing the water, which Japan and the International Atomic Energy Agency say is safe but nearby countries fear it may contaminate food.

Bottom-trawling fishing is scheduled to start off Fukushima, northeast of Tokyo, in September, and the government aims to start the water discharge before the fishing season gets under way, the newspaper said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

It's all about permission from other countries leader, not ordinary people. Enjoy your last summer and last marine products before it being contaminated with those tainted water.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo Vibes: 10 Unforgettable City Pop Tracks for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo