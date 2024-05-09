Japan to start hunting large fin whales

Japan will add large fin whales to its list of commercial whaling species, government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday, five years after leaving an international body that regulates the commercial hunt of the marine mammals.
Japan resumed commercial whaling in its territorial waters and exclusive economic zones in 2019, on withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission (IWC).
This week, its Fisheries Agency sought public comment on a draft revision of its aquatic resource control policies that would allow commercial catching of fin whales.
The Japanese government will continue to promote whaling and take the necessary diplomatic steps, Hayashi told a regular press conference.
"Whales are important food resources and should be sustainably utilized, based on scientific evidence," said Hayashi, the chief cabinet secretary, referring to widening the allowable catch to include fin whales. "It's also important to inherit traditional food cultures in Japan.
Japan caught a total of 294 minke whales, Bryde’s whales and sei whales last year, said the Fisheries Agency, which currently limits commercial whaling to the three relatively minor species.
Whale consumption in Japan peaked in the early 1960s but did not become widespread as other meat became more easily available.
Japan drew criticism from environmental groups for launching what it called scientific research whaling in 1987, following an IWC regulation that banned commercial whale hunts.
Australia and New Zealand were among the nations that expressed disappointment when Japan declared it was withdrawing from the IWC in 2018.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Mr Kipling
If Fin whales are not endangered then no problem. One country or culture does not have the right to enforce their beliefs of dietary rules on another.
ClippetyClop
Nobody needs to, Japan has already decided that it doesn’t like eating whales.
Better build lots more long term freezer storage
Fighto!
Whale meat is an integral part of Japanese culture and diet. And in these dangerous and uncertain times, and very poor food security for Japan, sustainable commercial whaling is a means for the Japanese government to guarantee food on the table for the 120 million plus Japanese.
Another good decision by the Kishida cabinet. All nations consume meat that others consider taboo.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
A purely political outdated move that in the end affects the whales only.
Nobody wants to eat that skanky meat anyway. All to keep a few old boys in their amakudari positions.
Daniel Neagari
Let's put asside the "cultural" side of this issue.
Still the dietary side is enough justification to hunting whales (not over hunting and protecting the whale population ofcourse). Just may be if Australia and New Zeland sold us enough of their meat cheaper to meet the dietary need of Japan, may be then hunting whales may not be necesary.
But that is not the reality, and weaker yen make imported meat expensive.
wallace
Iceland hunted for the Fin Whale for export to Japan but stopped. Maybe it began again. Even if they manage to kill one, only the belly and the tail is consumed. The rest is thrown back into the ocean.
Usually found in deep waters.
"About 8,000 fin whales live offshore in deeper waters, and their population is smaller than those of other large whales, making them unusual to spot on the West Coast. Sightings of fin whales are rarer than those of gray whales and humpbacks".
Daniel Neagari
How do you know is "skanky"???... It is not by the way. I ate whale and hope to eat more if possible. The las time i ate it was a couple of years ago though.... my wife, my sister and kids also ate it since it was in the menu of the izakaya, in Makuhari... so there were a lots of nobodies eating whale there.
JJE
Sounds like Tokyo is declaring a unilateral special harpooning operation against Fin whales.
リッチ
How to tick off people. Japanese have a natural trait doing it.