national

Japan to start new foreign trainee program with job flexibility in 2027

TOKYO

The Japanese government on Friday approved replacing its controversial foreign trainee program in 2027 with a new system aimed at improving rights protections, offering increased flexibility for job changes and implementing tougher oversight.

With related laws taking effect on April 1, 2027, foreign workers will be allowed to change workplaces within the same industry under certain conditions, marking a turnaround from the existing program that prohibited job transfers in principle and has resulted in many fleeing harsh working environments.

Under the new program for training and securing labor, Japan will accept foreign workers in 17 industries, including construction and farming, which face severe labor shortages.

It will also promote their transition to the Specified Skilled Worker status, which allows medium- to long-term employment, after working for three years in principle.

The original program was launched in 1993 as a way to transfer skills to developing countries, but it has been criticized as a cover for the importation of cheap labor as Japan's working-age population declines. It will be abolished the day the new program takes effect.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said, "It is essential for Japan to become a country that is chosen as an attractive place of employment" amid the global competition to secure human resources.

