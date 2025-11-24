Japan to start RS virus vaccination for pregnant women from April

Japan plans to start administering vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus to pregnant women in April to prevent newborns and infants from falling severely ill from the disease, the health ministry said.

The plan to help stop the virus, which can cause respiratory illnesses, was approved by an experts' panel at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. It is the first time a maternal vaccine has been designated as part of the country's routine vaccinations, meaning local governments will support the payment of the cost.

Administering one shot of RSV vaccine to pregnant women between 28 and 36 weeks of gestation will transmit antibodies to their babies through the placenta. It is hoped that the vaccine will prevent infants from developing pneumonia or bronchitis.

Many people catch the RS virus at least once at a young age, and it usually takes around a week to recover. However, severe symptoms can develop in infants and elderly people with weakened immune systems.

© KYODO