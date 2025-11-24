Japan to start RS virus vaccination for pregnant women from April

Japan plans to start administering vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus to pregnant women in April to prevent newborns and infants from falling severely ill from the disease, the health ministry said.
The plan to help stop the virus, which can cause respiratory illnesses, was approved by an experts' panel at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. It is the first time a maternal vaccine has been designated as part of the country's routine vaccinations, meaning local governments will support the payment of the cost.
Administering one shot of RSV vaccine to pregnant women between 28 and 36 weeks of gestation will transmit antibodies to their babies through the placenta. It is hoped that the vaccine will prevent infants from developing pneumonia or bronchitis.
Many people catch the RS virus at least once at a young age, and it usually takes around a week to recover. However, severe symptoms can develop in infants and elderly people with weakened immune systems.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
Jay
Genuine curiosity, and a few honest questions we need answered:
Which exact trial data was used for the Japanese approval, and how many Japanese pregnant women were actually in the pivotal studies?
What was the observed rate of preterm birth in the vaccinated vs placebo groups in those trials (including any subgroups)?
Are there long-term follow-up data (beyond 6-12 months) on neurodevelopmental outcomes for the infants?
What are the most common side-effects reported in pregnant women, and how do serious adverse events compare to placebo?
How will post-marketing surveillance be conducted specifically in Japan, and what triggers would pause or stop the programme if issues arise?
If none of these can be answered honestly and transparently, then that's evidence they would be rushing this on trial data with unresolved preterm red flags, which would be more deja vu from from past eras: hype the efficacy, downplay the gaps, and hope post-market surveillance catches the fallout.
virusrex
You may, but for other people becoming informed is not dependent on news articles and primary sources already answered these questions since a long time ago, for example the declarations of the Japanese associations of obstetrics and pediatrics:
https://www.jsog.or.jp/news/pdf/infection03.pdf
https://www.jpeds.or.jp/modules/activity/index.php?content_id=559
Even hospitals have made an effort to inform the people:
https://soujinkai.or.jp/himawariNaiHifu/rs-vaccine-pregnancy/
In short the vaccine is safe, effective and extremely useful preventing a serious public health problem for newborns, it reduces very importantly complications hospitalizations and deaths and it is considered something that all mothers should consult with their doctors to confirm if they can be vaccinated.
And of course this is nothing new, many other countries have also the same recommendation since vaccination is so clearly positive, even the CDC in the US, where the notoriously antivaxxer political appointee in charge have not yet manipulated the institution to stop recommending the vaccine.
https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/hcp/vaccine-clinical-guidance/pregnant-people.html
Jay
Sorry, but your copy'n'paste work has done nothing to answer any of the questions.
You have done nothing to dispel the fact this has been rushed through with flimsy trials that downplay serious risks to mothers and babies. Your MATISSE study showed a clear imbalance in preterm births (5.7% vaccinated vs. 4.7% placebo) - that's babies born too early, risking NICU stays, breathing issues, and lifelong problems - yet they call it "not significant" and restrict timing to 32-36 weeks like that's a fix.
Side effects? Up to 80% of women get injection pain, fatigue, headaches, or muscle aches, and there’s hints of hypertension spikes that could trigger preeclampsia.
Long-term? ZERO data beyond 6-12 months on infant neurodevelopment or asthma links, echoing the GSK vaccine they halted in 2022 over preterm deaths. Efficacy wanes fast (down to less than 50% by 6 months), leaving kids exposed anyway.
So no, not "safe and effective" - it's completely unproven and peddled for profits.
virusrex
Yes it does, again according to the experts that most closely deal with the consequence of RSV infection and whose professional job is to evaluate vaccines. That you refuse to read the reference do not deny the proof they contain and how they answer all your questions, it only makes evident that your "questions" were actually veiled accusations based only on your personal feelings about vaccines so you are unable to accept they were already answered satisfactorily.
No, it did not. The study clearly did not consider this statistically significative and just part of normal variation, you bring no statistical analysis that support your claims and that contradict what the study showed.
Also, since you bring this study and tried to use it as evidence, therefore you consider it valid and correct and their conclusions truthful, those conclusions were:
RSVpreF vaccine administered during pregnancy was effective against medically attended severe RSV-associated lower respiratory tract illness in infants, and no safety concerns were identified.
Yes, most people get pain or fatigue, and no, "hypertension spikes" were not detected as specially higher only on vaccinated patients nor they are correlated with any higher incidence of preeclamsia (which has a very different pathogenecity). Those are still false claims.
Zero data that indicates any higher risk for the newborns, and specially none that would justify not recommending the vaccine that is clearly very effective in protecting them from serious health problems.
Yes, safe and effective according to the best medical experts available to judge the value and risks of vaccines, and they showed the data to prove it. You just refused to accept that evidence and baselessly accuse them of lying for money without proving it in any way.