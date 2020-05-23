Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Japan to start virus antibody tests on 10,000 people in June

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan will start testing 10,000 people in Tokyo, Osaka and the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi for antibodies of the coronavirus from early June as part of efforts to better understand its spread, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

Authorities hope to grasp the rough number of people in those areas who have been infected with the virus, including those who have not shown any symptoms, as well as gain an outlook for infection numbers should there be a resurgence.

The results will also help authorities estimate how many people will need vaccination.

"We will confirm how much immunity the entire community has acquired and utilize the data to prevent the virus spreading in the future," Kato said at a press conference.

The government has chosen the three prefectures as Tokyo and Osaka have high rates of confirmed infections, measured in the number of people testing positive per 100,000 people, while Miyagi has a relatively low rate.

The blood tests, which look for specific proteins made by the immune system in response to infection, will be conducted on roughly 3,000 adults randomly selected in each of the three regions who consent to take part.

Local authorities will conduct the tests and send blood samples to the central government for analysis. The state will leave it up to the municipalities whether to inform the examinees of the results.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare plans to use several methods to find antibodies and figure out the amount of antibodies in specimens, ministry officials said.

It typically takes one to three weeks for the development of antibodies after someone becomes infected with the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

10.000 people out of how many that should be tested?

Now that's quite some effort and "of course" will show how the virus spreads all over Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Iga Ueno Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

The Hyatt Centric Kanazawa Is The Perfect Post-Isolation Getaway

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

I Tried The Dalgona Coffee Trend

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Meet the Japanese Yokai That Will Save us From the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon