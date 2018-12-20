Japan to stop charging extra for pregnant women's hospital visits

Japan will stop charging extra for pregnant women to visit hospitals from next month after criticism that they are forced to pay additional fees even in cases where they do not need special care, such as getting a contact lens prescription.
An advisory body to the health ministry approved the ministry's plan to suspend the charge from Jan 1. The ministry is considering formally abolishing the extra fee when it conducts the next biannual medical payment system review for fiscal 2020.
The extra fee for a pregnant woman's first hospital visit is 750 yen, and 380 yen is charged for each subsequent visit. With the national health insurance covering 70 percent of the expenses, the patient's cost is 230 yen and 110 yen, respectively.
The additional fee system was introduced in April with the aim of encouraging medical institutions to give special attention to expecting mothers and their unborn babies.
But it has been under fire, and Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Takumi Nemoto said last week the charge would be annulled.
Some people have called it a tax on pregnant women, while others said it does little to support Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policy of promoting more births in the wake of a declining population.© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
Omachi
Mind boggling…
Yubaru
I wonder just how many people actually knew about this charge? There are plenty of other charges that hospitals put on your bills that you really dont think about because they seem minor, but that money adds up and it's our insurance that is getting charged for it!
Cricky
The additional fee system was introduced in April with the aim of encouraging medical institutions to give special attention to expecting mothers and their unborn babies.
insane logic, charge mothers more to encourage medical institutions to do their job? Hospital visits should be free for mothers to be. Beauracratic nonsense.
papigiulio
Exactly! To give special attention should be commonplace.
Reckless
I've had three children in Japan and never heard of this. The hospital fee for giving birth was also refunded from city hall.
Cricky
It started in April, charge was added even for contacts/ glasses if the mother was expecting? Even though 70% was refunded that still leaves a cost. And how much did it cost the government to deal with a new charge, more paperwork ect. What a bizarre way to help new families. LDP is pulling out stops to increase the birth rate and help new families.
Disillusioned
Ah, Japan! The land of paying money for nothing! It doesn't matter what kind of service you are receiving or from which industry, there is always an extra charge for nothing.
Michael G
Taxing food and baby items... and then overcharging pregnant women at the hospital? Hey Japan, do you want more kids or not?
Yubaru
Technically speaking here child birth is not covered by health insurance so they came up with a system of "refunding" a set payment for child birth.
The amount you get is set, however the amount you pay for the hospital stay is determined by whether you have your baby in a public or private hospital, charges vary by quite a bit and the amount from the "insurance" does not always cover the costs of child birth.
It is also possible to get the "refund" money ahead of time if there are financial difficulties with paying the costs upfront.
talaraedokko
What does our gov't think about when charging these fees? I've never seen such autistic-type mentality. Where's the empathy towards a people seeking gov't support to fulfill a fundamental duty / service? It's as if they were being punished for this. But of course, big business takes priority over we small fry.