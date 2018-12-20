Japan to stop charging extra for pregnant women's hospital visits

Japan will stop charging extra for pregnant women to visit hospitals from next month after criticism that they are forced to pay additional fees even in cases where they do not need special care, such as getting a contact lens prescription.

An advisory body to the health ministry approved the ministry's plan to suspend the charge from Jan 1. The ministry is considering formally abolishing the extra fee when it conducts the next biannual medical payment system review for fiscal 2020.

The extra fee for a pregnant woman's first hospital visit is 750 yen, and 380 yen is charged for each subsequent visit. With the national health insurance covering 70 percent of the expenses, the patient's cost is 230 yen and 110 yen, respectively.

The additional fee system was introduced in April with the aim of encouraging medical institutions to give special attention to expecting mothers and their unborn babies.

But it has been under fire, and Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Takumi Nemoto said last week the charge would be annulled.

Some people have called it a tax on pregnant women, while others said it does little to support Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policy of promoting more births in the wake of a declining population.

