Japan to tighten COVID border controls for travelers from China

Japan will toughen its COVID-19 border control measures for travelers from China from Sunday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, in response to a surge of infections.
Additional measures will require negative coronavirus tests taken within 72 hours of passengers boarding direct flights from China, the government said on Wednesday after Kishida's announcement, stepping up measures adopted on Dec 30.
Japan will continue to ask airlines to limit additional flights from China, he told a nationally televised New Year news conference.
The decision followed results of COVID-19 tests on travelers from China in recent days and similar measures by other countries, he said.
A Japanese health ministry tally shows 53 of 56 international travelers who tested positive for COVID on arrival at airports on Tuesday were from China.
China's axing of its stringent virus curbs last month has unleashed COVID on a 1.4 billion population that has little natural immunity having been shielded from the virus since it emerged in Wuhan three years ago.
"The opaque situation of the outbreak in mainland China has made many in Japan worried," Kishida later told a Fuji TV show.
He said Japan's government would seek to assess the level of infection among Chinese travellers by conducting PCR or quantitative antigen tests as well as genomic surveillance on arrival.
China has rejected foreign skepticism of its statistics as politically motivated attempts to smear its achievements in fighting the virus.
It has described such travel tests as "discriminatory". They have also been imposed by the United States, European countries and South Korea, among others.
Separately, Japan's foreign ministry said direct flights from Hong Kong and Macau would be allowed to land at airports other than Narita and Haneda, Kansai near Osaka and Chubu near Nagoya, easing curbs ordered last week.
Airlines must still hold down additional flights from Hong Kong and the gambling hub of Macau even after the list of destination airports widens on Sunday, the ministry added.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
5 Comments
Login to comment
stickman1760
I arrived at Narita today from NorthAmerica and there were plenty of people arriving from China presumably untested. So what’s the point of this?
stickman1760
seems some were in fact tested. But why wait until Sunday if you are so concerned?
WeiWei
This is another useless restriction that is not based on anything except fear mongering. It’s being implemented in several countries and has been widely criticized as having no scientific basis.
Elvis is here
Perfectly reasonable explanation.
There is an under-represent of the true impact of the surge in terms of hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and particularly in terms of deaths.
diagonalslip
it's all over the mass meeja that masses of people in China have Covid.... so why "opaque"? spin... the whole spin.... and nothing but the spin. （￣□￣；）
Zizi
Blatant prejudice against the Chinese, which isn't a massive surprise considering it's Japan.
The Chinese aren't really to blame for the huge covid numbers in Japan though are they? Unless I've missed something, the huge covid numbers were already high in Japan before tourists were allowed, no?
Throughout the whole covid period, Japan seems to have looked to push the blame onto anyone but themselves. Nobody seems to have called Japan out for this.
I'll definitely be donning a mask here in Copenhagen if I come across Japanese tourists.