national

Japan to tighten regulations on dangerous bicycle riding

TOKYO

Japan's cabinet approved Tuesday an enforcement order of the recently revised traffic law to tighten regulations on dangerous bicycle riding amid the increasing popularity of cycling due to the spread of the new coronavirus and growing health consciousness.

The enforcement order will prohibit such actions as ringing a bell to annoy other cyclists, unnecessary braking and blocking a pathway.

The order will come into force on June 30 along with regulations on the reckless driving of automobiles.

Cyclists aged 14 or above will be obliged to take a traffic safety course if they violate the rules twice within three years. A fine of up to 50,000 yen will be imposed if they fail to take the course.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, more people are cycling to work to avoid public transport and food delivery services are on the rise as people refrain from eating at restaurants.

Last year, there were 26,687 incidents involving dangerous bike riding, but just 328 offenders took the safety course, according to the National Police Agency.

There were 80,473 traffic accidents involving bicycles across the country in 2019, leaving 433 dead, according to police.

