 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to tighten rules on foreign tourists over unpaid medical bills

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is set to tighten measures against unpaid medical bills left by foreign tourists who received treatment during their stay, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The measure, to be included in a forthcoming annual basic policy on economic and fiscal management to be approved by the Cabinet, is expected to state clearly that the government will "review insurance coverage for foreigners."

Under the stricter rules, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is expected to share information on foreign visitors with significant unpaid medical bills with the Immigration Services Agency, allowing for more stringent entry screenings.

The government is also considering making private medical insurance mandatory for foreign visitors.

According to a survey conducted by the ministry covering about 5,500 medical institutions nationwide, 11,372 foreign visitors received medical care in Japan in September 2024. Of those, 0.8 percent failed to pay, leaving unpaid charges totaling approximately 61.35 million yen.

Meanwhile, foreigners registered as residents and staying in Japan for more than three months are generally required to enroll in the National Health Insurance program -- a system for the self-employed and unemployed -- if they are not covered by another form of public health insurance.

Steps to prevent nonpayment of national insurance premiums by foreign residents are also under consideration for inclusion in the annual policy, according to the sources.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Railway Museum (Saitama)

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does It Really Cost to Buy a Home in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog