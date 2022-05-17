Japan to trial small group tours from 4 countries

Japan will trial small group tours with travelers from the U.S., Australia, Thailand and Singapore from this month, the government said on Tuesday, as it experiments with easing strict COVID border rules.
The country's borders have been closed to tourists since the spring of 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Authorities only recently began allowing some students and business visitors to enter.
There are no plans to lift border restrictions fully, as other countries have done, with the trial involving only tourists from the four countries who join package tours with predetermined itineraries, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.
"Japanese travel companies will organize the tours and local guides will accompany them," an agency official told AFP.
Participants will have to be triple-vaccinated against COVID and have private medical insurance.
There will be no change to the current testing requirements for entering Japan, with visitors having to submit a negative COVID test taken 72 hours before departure and to test again upon arrival.
The agency is currently discussing the plan with regions that are expected to be of interest to foreign tourists, the official said.
How many tourists will be able to join each tour is yet to be decided.
The trial was initially planned late last year, but was put on hold when the Omicron variant spread.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he wants to ease border control measures, but moves are expected to proceed slowly, with strong public support for the current restrictions.
A daily cap on people entering the country will reportedly be doubled to 20,000 next month, though the tour groups are not expected to be counted in the figure, local media said.
Japan welcomed a record 31.9 million foreign visitors in 2019 and had been on track to achieve its goal of 40 million in 2020 before the pandemic hit.© 2022 AFP
Nosui
What an absolute joke - just get on and open up the border. Japan seems intent on killing its tourism industry.
Sanjinosebleed
This month ? Does that mean May? Seems a little misleading considering the Govt said from June…Have they brought it forward?
Steven Mccarthy
“ strong public support for the current restrictions.” Except for the domestic foreigners that keep whining about it. Most of which are probably also in the anti everything as related to Covid mitigation minority.
Yotomaya
Trial? What is it a trial of?
Ricky Kaminski13
Slowly but surely, it has to happen. This is at least the start of a plan. That's progress in J land.
wtfjapan
great, seems like the antivaxxer will have to wait while others that followed the science get pushed to the front of the line. triggered in 3 2 1
Rain Man
This is so funny, don’t forget to point and take pictures when the bus goes past everyone!
Simon
I'd love to join the bus tours right but I'm currently waiting for my visa to North Korea to come through. I wish Marshal Kim utmost success in destroying devil virus so I can visit glorious country soon
Thunderbird2
I now have a bad feeling about this - I don't see Japan allowing unsupervised tourists from the UK in before my arrival date in October. I know they have to ensure things are safe... but this is going to be moving at the speed of an ice age glacier.
diagonalslip
will people from those countries, especially Oz and the U.S., be interested in 'if it's Tuesday this must be Kyōto' type tours I wonder....
Jexan
Who would pay money to do this? Not to mention having a full time babysitter with you at all times. No thanks....
Cricky
Classic, 4 countries?. And on supervised visits only? Sounds like a fun visit. I Imagine glow stick old men waving people aside yelling “foreigners coming, foreigners coming” shop shutters down and road cones marking the route. “ foreigners coming, foreigners coming.
Elvis is here
Thats a big ask considering the nature of the tours.
kurisupisu
Keeping our Chinese friends at bay then….
Reckless
All for show. Sounds like North Korea. Xenophobia at its best.
kurisupisu
Oh, and the massive floating danchis.
tamanegi
"Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he wants to ease border control measures, but moves are expected to proceed slowly, with strong public support for the current restrictions."
If there is strong public support for the current restrictions then why open the borders. I don't think the rest of the world really cares much about Japan anymore. Just keep the borders closed indefinitely or review the situation in 2024/25 at the earliest.
as_the_crow_flies
Oh the speed! I feel giddy.
That said, if they are prioritising public health, the US is an odd choice to get first dibs.
Anyway, let's see if the world has moved on from Japan during Sakoku II.
Reckless
You may want to read the article today where Japanese restaurant owners sued the government over hours restrictions. Japanese basically do as they are told until it hurts their financial interest. The irony is the Japanese who are now traveling abroad as tourists.
Lamilly
@ Cricky that is so funny
When I lived in a small town in Nara years ago. A few times I heard some Children shout 'foreigner coming' when I walked down certain streets.
Seigi
And then they will fax their findings to Dentsu and JTB...
Alan Harrison
I don't think that it would be very appealing to tourists to be escorted everywhere, and have to follow draconian rules. It was like that in Berlin just before the WW2.