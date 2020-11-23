Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Travel campaign suspension details to be unveiled in a few days

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan will try to unveil in the next few days the specifics of how its Go To Travel subsidy program will be suspended in areas with high numbers of coronavirus cases, a senior government official said Sunday.

"After deciding on a course of action in the upcoming days, we will implement (the new policy) by working with prefectural governors," Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, said on public broadcaster NHK, a day after the partial suspension of the program aimed at promoting domestic tourism was announced.

The policy flip-flop came after record numbers of infections in many parts of the country and rising criticism of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's slow response to the recent resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Suga and government officials, however, have not said when the suspension of the travel campaign will begin and in which areas.

The decision, made without working out the details in advance, has led to disarray among local authorities and the tourism industry as well as the public.

The National Governors' Association will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss how to respond to the policy change.

Medical experts and opposition party lawmakers have criticized Suga's government for putting priority on reviving the economy rather than preventing the further spread of the virus.

Although the number of new confirmed cases in Tokyo on Sunday declined to 391 from the previous day's record of 539, there are signs that the uptrend will most likely continue for some time.

When announcing the policy reversal on Saturday, Suga also said the government would ask prefectural governors to consider stopping the issuance of Go To Eat discount coupons aimed at encouraging dining out at restaurants.

Appearing on the same TV program as Nishimura, Tokushima Gov Kamon Iizumi, who heads the National Governors' Association, said the Go To subsidies could be suspended in areas with a high concentration of infections on a city-wide rather than prefectural basis, removing "Sapporo in the case of Hokkaido, or Nagoya in the case of Aichi Prefecture."

Iizumi said businesses may be asked again to temporarily halt operations depending on the infection situation, pointing out that there is a shortfall of over 600 billion yen in the special grants provided by the central government to local governments to financially support those that do so.

The governor said a third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 with an additional 1.2 trillion yen will be necessary to cover the shortfall and roll out support measures for businesses likely to be affected by the suspension.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Makes sense to wait a few days, until everyone is back home after enjoying a nice holiday.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo