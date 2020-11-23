Travel campaign suspension details to be unveiled in a few days

Japan will try to unveil in the next few days the specifics of how its Go To Travel subsidy program will be suspended in areas with high numbers of coronavirus cases, a senior government official said Sunday.

"After deciding on a course of action in the upcoming days, we will implement (the new policy) by working with prefectural governors," Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, said on public broadcaster NHK, a day after the partial suspension of the program aimed at promoting domestic tourism was announced.

The policy flip-flop came after record numbers of infections in many parts of the country and rising criticism of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's slow response to the recent resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Suga and government officials, however, have not said when the suspension of the travel campaign will begin and in which areas.

The decision, made without working out the details in advance, has led to disarray among local authorities and the tourism industry as well as the public.

The National Governors' Association will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss how to respond to the policy change.

Medical experts and opposition party lawmakers have criticized Suga's government for putting priority on reviving the economy rather than preventing the further spread of the virus.

Although the number of new confirmed cases in Tokyo on Sunday declined to 391 from the previous day's record of 539, there are signs that the uptrend will most likely continue for some time.

When announcing the policy reversal on Saturday, Suga also said the government would ask prefectural governors to consider stopping the issuance of Go To Eat discount coupons aimed at encouraging dining out at restaurants.

Appearing on the same TV program as Nishimura, Tokushima Gov Kamon Iizumi, who heads the National Governors' Association, said the Go To subsidies could be suspended in areas with a high concentration of infections on a city-wide rather than prefectural basis, removing "Sapporo in the case of Hokkaido, or Nagoya in the case of Aichi Prefecture."

Iizumi said businesses may be asked again to temporarily halt operations depending on the infection situation, pointing out that there is a shortfall of over 600 billion yen in the special grants provided by the central government to local governments to financially support those that do so.

The governor said a third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 with an additional 1.2 trillion yen will be necessary to cover the shortfall and roll out support measures for businesses likely to be affected by the suspension.

© KYODO