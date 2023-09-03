Japan to boost response to quasi-legal drugs amid rising health fears

The Japanese government is planning to bolster its response to technically legal drugs amid a spate of recent cases where young people have experienced serious adverse effects from certain substances, health ministry officials said Sunday.
Some of the products, which include a partially-altered form of cannabis, have been confirmed to be more harmful than cannabis itself, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said. With concerns of more cases emerging, the ministry is investigating sellers and has added the substances to its list of illegal "dangerous drugs."
The ministry also said the government plans to hold a meeting later this month to formalize a response over the drugs, often sold online and in stores labeled as "legal cannabis."
The ministry said that between March and June this year, nine people who took the products exhibited symptoms including disordered consciousness and convulsions, with eight of them requiring hospitalization.
In July, the ministry did on-the-spot inspections of three stores in the prefectures of Kanagawa, Osaka and Tokushima and ordered they cease sales of the technically legal drugs.
Japanese law limits the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol, a psychoactive compound naturally occurring in cannabis leaves and flowers. However, the harmful substance detected in these drugs is a modified form of THC, with alterations in its chemical structure that exempt it from legal controls.
The ministry is referring to the substance as a "THC analog," and it says testing, including on animals, has shown it to be equally or more dangerous than THC.
In July, the ministry added two drugs it had identified as detrimental to health to its list of designated substances in accordance with the pharmaceuticals and medical devices law. This classification categorizes them as dangerous drugs, making their sale or possession illegal except for medical purposes.
Dangerous drugs were formerly known as loophole drugs, which came to be seen as a major societal issue around 2013.
In 2014, a man under the influence of such drugs drove a car into pedestrians in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, killing a woman.
The ministry went on to strengthen its crackdown on the drugs, and it emerged in July 2015 that no stores were selling the drugs.© KYODO
sakurasuki
This just will lead more arrest for youths that unknowingly already use that substance which is still legal now, by the time it become illegal many of them still have it or use it.
Is this because Japanese government prefer people to be high using alcohol than other substance?
https://www.npr.org/2022/08/25/1119480772/japan-is-urging-its-youth-to-drink-more-alcohol
Senior driver still more dangerous than any other drivers in Japan.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/05/18/national/crime-legal/police-grill-87-year-old-driver-tokyo-crash-left-mother-daughter-dead/
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/03/02/national/crime-legal/japan-elderly-drivers-record-fatalities/
Strangerland
This is still fresh in my mind, so I'm surprised to hear of the proliferation of these new THC analogs. Are they really an analog of THC, or is that just a way of describing what they are? And how is this popping up again after they managed to stop the stores 8 years ago?
These stores/drugs show that people in Japan want to use THC. But as is usually the case with the war on drugs, the effects of trying to make sure people don't do the drug, are worse on society than the actual drugs themselves. What is this "THC analog" doing to the kids? There is so much research into what THC does (conclusion: mostly harmless), but is there any research at all into what these analogs do?
Asiaman7
According to Health Canada, long-term cannabis use can harm your:
memory
concentration
intelligence (IQ)ability to think and make decisions
Other long-term effects of smoking cannabis are similar to the effects of smoking tobacco. These effects can include risks to lung health, such as:
bronchitis
lung infections
chronic (long-term) coughincreased mucus buildup in the chest
Short-term effects on your brain can include:
confusion
sleepiness (fatigue)
impaired ability to remember, concentrate, pay attention, react quicklyanxiety, fear or panic
Short term effects on your body can also include:
if smoking, damaged blood vessels caused by the smoke
decreased blood pressure, which can cause people to faintincreased heart rate, which can be dangerous for people with heart conditions and can lead to an increased risk of heart attack
Source: Health Canada, https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-medication/cannabis/health-effects/effects.html
Strangerland
And yet, even with all that, it's mostly harmless.
It's why Canada legalized it - they realized that the problems caused by illegality were worse than the drug itself.
John-San
Alcohol is 10 times more dangerous to society and the population health than THC.
Yubaru
Cigarette smoking is far more deadly, yet nothing is ever done. Legalize marijuana, tax it, make some money and everyone will be happier.
These politicians really need to smoke a bong!