national

Japan to work with ASEAN to train 100,000 digital professionals

TOKYO

Japan aims to work with ASEAN to train 100,000 highly skilled digital professionals in the fields of artificial intelligence and semiconductors over the next five years, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

Kishida also said in a speech in Tokyo that the second ministerial meeting of the Japan-led Asia Zero Emission Community framework, which involves Australia and Association of Southeast Asian Nations members excluding Myanmar, will take place in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta in August.

The initiatives come amid efforts to bolster cooperation with the 10-member regional bloc.

Japan and ASEAN will additionally develop a 10-year strategy through 2035 to promote the next-generation automobile industry, with the plan to be unveiled in the fall, Kishida said.

The strategy will be formulated in cooperation with the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, headquartered in Jakarta.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

