Japan took in 20 asylum seekers in 2017 from nearly 20,000 applications

The number of asylum seekers in Japan grew 80 percent to a record 19,628 in 2017 - but only 20 were accepted, the government said on Tuesday.
Immigration is a controversial subject in Japan, where many pride themselves on cultural and ethnic homogeneity, even as the population ages and its workforce shrinks.
Although a major donor to international aid organisations, Japan has been reluctant to relax asylum policies or allow in migrant blue-collar workers.
The number of people seeking refugee status had been on the rise in recent years as people took advantage of a system that allowed applicants with valid visas to work while their refugee claims were reviewed, the justice ministry said.
The government in mid-January limited the right to work only to those Japan regards as bona fide refugees.
As a result, the average number of applicants a day in the second half of January fell by 50 percent from December, the ministry said.
Of the 19,628 applicants in 2017, Filipinos accounted for a quarter, followed by Vietnamese and Sri Lankans, the preliminary data showed.
Of the 20 people who won asylum last year, five were from Egypt, five from Syria and two from Afghanistan. The ministry declined to specify the nationalities of the remaining eight, citing concerns that they might be too easily identified.
"Twenty people is way too few. Judging from our experience in refugee support, I believe more people should be accepted," said Eri Ishikawa, of the Japan Association for Refugees.
Japan accepted 28 people as refugees in 2016.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
28 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Like folks from Egypt, Afghanistan, and Syria aren't, particularly here?
DAaron
I can certainly understand Japan's reluctance to admit any immigrants for any reason. If you look at other parts of the world that take them in by the tens of thousands it is very apparent all the problems they create.
oldman_13
I don't see an issue with this. Not long ago people would have immediately condemned all Japanese with such news of restrictive immigration. However, in light of how the world has seen how destructive rampant, feel good immigration/asylum has been, particularly for several European nations, the Japanese government can't be faulted.
Yubaru
Reluctance? Folks need to take a closer look at Japanese immigration and just how many people are coming here, legally and overstaying, or coming to "study" at a language school and get hired at jobs that no one else wants.
The government is turning a blind eye to the problem, and allowing this grey area to stay open, because these folks are supposed to go back to their own countries after 3 to 6 years or so.
Ex_Res
Yubaru
From my experience, if you are a foriegner in Japan but do everything by the book, the immigration department gets worse.
At Otamachi I once had all correct documentation, all was legal, but the officer screamed and shouted like he was having fit.
Perhaps illegals feel that they are better avoiding all of that.
theFu
Asylum targets need to be part of every trade agreement with Japan. Especially those with the EU, UK, and USA.
28? I started looking for the punch line. Embarrassing for Japan.
Yubaru
Funny, I wonder what you did to piss them off so much.
The immigration experience for me has been the direct opposite of what you wrote here. The people were always polite and very helpful, no animosity, nor anger, nothing of the sort.
I would stay away from over generalizing about all foreigners, as I know quite a few that have had the exact same experiences as mine, so maybe it's possible that your experience was the exception and not the rule.
You want the punch line? 20 for 2017, the 28 was for 2016!
They should be embarrassed, but they won't, because they don't care!
kawabegawa198
Good. Very sensible.
M3M3M3
If there is a giant conspiracy to keep out genuine refugees, it would be incredibly easy to expose. The media and refugee advocacy groups could just point to a few dozen well founded cases of persecution out of the 19,448 who were rejected. Alternatively, they could find cases where people have been tortured, disappeared or killed by their own government after being deported from Japan. Why don't we hear about these people, assuming they exist? Why does the media always frame these stories in a way that suggests the system is broken or corrupt simply because 20 seems like a low number compared to 19,000? Let's have some hard evidence for once.
JeffLee
The alt-right in Western countries are huge fans of Japan, for this and other reasons.
kurisupisu
I met an Afghani in London whose brother managed to stay here-his main work?
Clearing up the damage after the devestation in Fukushima!
thepersoniamnow
Immigration without proper integration policies doesnt often mix well.
Not to mention Japan and the Japanese aren’t really ready in infrastructure or mentality to accept immigrants en mass.
Its hard enough for legal ex pats or mixed blood Japanese. Their won’t be much empathy for them and they will be blamed by the media just for the hell of it.
maybeperhapsyes
I think it is for the Japanese to decide on, and only the Japanese.
For us foreigners living in Japan to say they shouldn't accept more refugees is kinda hypocritical considering they let us stay.
I'd love to have a say in the political system in Japan. After all, I am a tax payer. But I also believe that only citizens should get the vote.
My sympathy goes out to genuine applications. But I suspect they are very few and far between.
Capuchin
Japan is a first world country and as such has a moral obligation to take in refugees and provide sanctuary to those who have no other option.
Worst still is that Japan is sorely in need of an immigrant population to replace its rapidly aging population. In a few generations Japan will be begging for an immigrant workforce.
It would be a great shame to see Japan destroy itself due to hysteric ethnic protectionism.
RealCDN
Mass immigration is a disaster. That can readily be seen in Europe (be certain to not only read the main stream media) and it is a mess in Canada, where we are taking in a few hundred thousand per year. One component which is bad is the 'chain migration' - qualified person X arrives, then brings in all his relatives, pets, neighbours and such who are often a pure drain on the economy and healthcare system, etc. And of course, oil and water do not mix - there's a lot of that happening as well. Sadly, we have a complete nut for a prime minister for whom the children voted - and they will be paying dearly in their future for that mistake.
Prime81
Immigration should be controlled like this in other countries. Rather than having refugees who refuse to assimilate with the country that accepts them, they should be stringently examined about their background and intentions l. My parents are immigrants.
bjohnson23
As I read the posts, I found one common item, as long as the numbers are low and immigration continues to do what it does a very good job, we are kept safe from all the other issues mass immigration has led to. While there are some who have had issues at immigration, it is not done intentional but part of the process, their process. I feel very safe and comfortable walking to the local stores and if driving I feel comfortable I won't be shot, blown up or mugged, my wife or daughter forcibly raped as is seen or printed by crimes committed in other countries who have allowed mass migration. No I won't stand for that in Japan. Immigration is doing a great job in ensuring the safety and security of Japan is intact. If you have a good system leave it alone it has proven itself that it works. Does it have kinks yes every system does and some day it might even apply to work against me but that is the way of systems. You have to accept it before you can change it and that too takes time.
papigiulio
You are a refugee? We can stay here because either some of us are married, work here on a engineering visa, studentvisa or touristvisa.
All I have to say is that, I would like to see more info on WHY they were refused and why the 20 were allowed? If people come here to work hard, let em in, otherwise keep them out. Also, leave your religion at the door.
dcog9065
This is good news, we don’t need more immigrants in Japan. This is one of the reasons the LDP was brought back to power.
AgentX
It's always astounding to me that people can write off immigrants and refugees as 'rapists, muggers, someone that is going to blow you up, etc'. I simply cannot shove my head far enough into the sand to understand how these people see the world. The irony being that, if you go back just a few generations, these people are from immigrant families themselves - yet they still can't see the positive side to immigration.
Pushing people to the fringe of society and exploiting them is far more damaging than the immigrants themselves - as history has proved time and time again if you care to look.
Anyway, we are talking about refugees here, not immigration...
JK
I think people from Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Filippines are unlikely to be accepted as refugees in any EU country also.
BurakuminDes
Leaving aside the refugee issue for a second, this sentence is always rolled out for this article, and to be honest I dont get it. Are there really people here in 2018 - and elsewhere in the world - that are proud they are supposedly made up only of one "race" (if that is even possible)? Sounds scarily similar to the ideology of Nazi Germany - racial "hygiene", eugenics etc.
DaDude
Like being charged for overweight baggage at the airport, it is all about which agent you get and where you do it from. I never have trouble in the sticks compared to those living in the big city with tons of people coming in per day.
If these asylum seekers have the information on how to seek asylum in Japan, shouldn't they also know that it is nearly impossible to be granted asylum? Why not try other countries that may be more lenient.
Aly Rustom
Agree 100 % with Capuchin and AgentX
Another EXCELLENT point
Toasted Heretic
And therein, lies the problem. Pride before the fall and all that.
maybeperhapsyes
@papigiullo
No mate.. I'm not a refugee. Here on a permanent visa. And very glad to have the privilege too.
Just saying that genuine refugees in fear for there lives should be protected. It could be any one of us one day.
Red suns
Japan should adopt Australian-style island facilities for genuine refugee.
AgentX
JT mods being big on censorship again, and basing their decisions off their own personal opinion. Boom! There goes the open conversation...