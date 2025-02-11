 Japan Today
A lion dance head is displayed to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Yokohama on Jan 29. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Japan top destination for Chinese during Lunar New Year holidays

1 Comment
SHANGHAI

Japan was the top cross-border destination for Chinese tourists during the eight-day Lunar New Year holiday through Feb. 4, with reservations doubling from the previous year, according to data from Chinese online travel company Trip.com Group Ltd.

Industry observers say the yen's decline against major currencies and improved Sino-Japanese relations have boosted the number of Chinese travelers to Japan.

Other popular destinations included Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, according to a survey by the travel agency released earlier this month.

Last year, Thailand was the top overseas destination for Chinese tourists. It dropped to third after a Chinese actor went missing near the Thailand-Myanmar border in January, inadvertently becoming entangled with scammers and raising safety concerns in China about traveling there.

Among Japanese destinations, snowy landscapes and hot spring sites such as Sapporo, Hakodate, and Noboribetsu in Hokkaido, as well as Takayama in Gifu Prefecture, were popular with Chinese tourists, along with major cities like Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, Trip.com said.

Yuan Jing, president of Kouraku Japan Co., which markets Japan-bound trips for Chinese travelers, said snowy regions in Japan have attracted the interest of skiers as the Chinese government has been promoting winter sports.

She also said many Chinese tourists are choosing Japan as a travel destination because they "no longer need to heed" negative public sentiment toward the country amid warming bilateral ties.

Ye Huawei, 55, from Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, who went skiing with his family in Hakuba, Nagano Prefecture, on his first Japan trip, said, "The snow quality and food were excellent. It was a good opportunity for my 8-year-old son to learn Japanese culture and manners."

1 Comment
Niseko was INSANE this Chinese New Year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good for them. I hope they had a nice holiday.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

