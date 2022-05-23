Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Town recovers ¥35 mil in mistakenly sent COVID funds

2 Comments
YAMAGUCHI

Over 35 million yen has been returned to a local government in western Japan that mistakenly sent 46.3 million yen in COVID-19 relief money to a single resident, a source close to the case said Monday.

A payment collection firm returned the funds, which were part of support meant for 463 low-income households in Abu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and transferred in error to local resident Sho Taguchi, 24.

Police and the Abu government are investigating the details leading to the repayment. Taguchi was previously described as telling police he spent the money in online casinos.

Taguchi was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of computer fraud for allegedly transferring 4 million yen in funds he knew to be mistakenly sent to him on April 12 to the account of an online payments system and profiting illegally from it.

In addition to sending Taguchi a COVID-19 special fixed benefit payment of 100,000 yen on April 8, the town government also transferred 46.3 million yen to his account, according to his lawyer.

He dispensed a total of around 46.33 million yen across 34 transactions, his legal representative said, with the majority going to three domestic payment processing agents. About 35.92 million yen was sent to a single firm over 27 transfers.

The company with the highest concentration of funds then wired them back to the Abu town government, the source said.

The town government refrained from commenting on the repayment due to its ongoing suit against Taguchi for around 51.15 million yen, which includes the mistakenly sent funds as well as expenses including legal fees.

Mayor Norihiko Hanada plans to give a press conference Tuesday on the situation around the money's recovery.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

… with the majority going to three domestic payment processing agents. 

What is a “domestic payment processing agent”?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The company with the highest concentration of funds then wired them back to the Abu town government, the source said

Shafted! So he hadn’t spent it as he claimed, he was trying to move it piece by piece only to be done over and have it all sent back. Now he’s a criminal and didn’t even spend the money, unlucky fella.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Like I said, ¥46.3 mill is hardly worth the pickle he is in. I suspect the poor guy has some other issues that clouded his judgment.

The money wouldn't even cover the cost of a house in Tokyo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo