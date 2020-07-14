Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo health officials ask over 800 theatergoers to get tested for coronavirus

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tokyo health officials appealed on Tuesday for more than 800 theatergoers to get tested for the coronavirus after a production starring Japanese boy-band members was found to be the source of at least 20 cases.

As the number of virus infections continues to rise in Japan's capital city, the Tokyo government said it was focussing on a 190-seat theater in the Shinjuku entertainment district, where infections have also been traced to cabaret clubs.

Japan is pushing ahead with opening up parts of the country, with plans to reopen a runway at one of the country's biggest airports, even as infections persist in major cities, rural areas and U.S. military bases.

The latest cluster has been traced to Theatre Moliere, near Tokyo's red-light district, which staged a play for six days starring mainly up-and-coming boy-band members earlier this month.

The Tokyo government said it learned of the first infection among a cast member on July 6, after which testing found 20 related cases by late Monday. It called on all audience members who attended the performance to get tested.

The producers of the play, "Werewolf", released a statement on Monday also asking audience members to seek health advice.

"Following a large number of infections seen among our spectators, we have been informed that all 800 spectators who came to see the performance have been identified as high-risk contacts," Rise Communications said on its website.

As Tokyo struggles to contain virus infections, travel routes to and from the city continue to open up. Narita International Airport, one of the two main airports serving the capital, is planning to re-open its second runway ahead of a public holiday next week, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Tokyo reported 119 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday following a four-day run when the daily tally exceeded 200. Overall, Japan has reported around 23,000 infections, and nearly 1,000 related deaths.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Ask? Is that an Urge?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

well I wasn't one of them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Cricky

Is have and urge to ask the same.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Making Of The Eternal Forest At Meiji Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #88: 400 Nurses Resign After Being Told They Won’t Get Their Bonus

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel