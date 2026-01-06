Japan traffic deaths fall to record low 2,547 in 2025

Traffic accidents left 2,547 people dead in Japan in 2025, marking the lowest figure since comparable data became available in 1948, police data showed Tuesday.

The number fell by 116, or 4.4 percent, from the previous year, but still missed the government's target of 2,000 or fewer by 2025 under its traffic safety basic plan.

Those aged 65 or older accounted for 55.9 percent of the total, or 1,423, according to the National Police Agency.

Jiro Akama, head of the National Public Safety Commission, said in a statement that he regrets the target was not met and will instruct police to "strongly promote traffic safety education and crack down on malicious and dangerous traffic offenses such as drunk driving and using smartphones while driving."

Traffic fatalities peaked at 16,765 in 1970 and have stayed under 10,000 since 1996.

The total number of traffic accidents fell to 287,236 in 2025, down 3,659 from the previous year, while the number of people injured fell by 6,101 to 338,294.

