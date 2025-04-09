Japan train station officials railing at trespassing Evangelion fans

A tour participant takes photos of a railroad turntable, with the "Spear of Longinus" on the left, at Tenryu Futamata Station in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Trespassing incidents at a central Japan train station depot depicted in the popular anime film "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time" have become an increasingly serious issue, the operator said Wednesday.

Fans have inundated Tenryu Futamata Station in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, after learning it was used as the model for Village-3 in the 2021 movie. Visitors can see a 3.6-meter tall "Spear of Longinus," a giant extraterrestrial weapon that plays a key role in the story, appearing to have been driven into the earth at the station depot.

Visitors can only enter the train yard to view the spear by booking a paid tour, which also features access to a rare railroad turntable that allows visitors to watch an Evangelion-themed train slowly rotate.

However, despite the posting of clear "no trespassing" signs, people have regularly been trespassing to take photographs and engage in other problematic behavior.

An official of Tenryu Hamanako Railroad Co has urged fans to refrain from breaking the rules given trains operate in the depot, making their actions "extremely dangerous and an impediment to inspections."

In addition to consulting with the police, the company is considering enhancing measures such as improving surveillance and marking restricted areas more clearly.

A new Evangelion tourism campaign set to launch on April 20 in Hamamatsu is expected to draw fans in even greater numbers.

© KYODO