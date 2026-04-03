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Japan travel costs during Golden Week holidays to mark 1st drop in 6 years

5 Comments
TOKYO

The average spending on domestic travel during the upcoming Golden Week holidays is expected to be 46,000 yen per person, marking the first decline since 2020, when the economy was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, a major travel agency said Thursday.

The figure was down 2.1 percent from a year earlier, according to a JTB Corp survey, which showed that consumers were increasingly tightening their purse strings amid rising prices and the war in the Middle East.

The online survey, conducted in March, covered individuals planning trips of one night or longer during the period, which falls from April 25 to May 7 this year. It also found that the number of domestic travelers was likely to total 23.9 million, up 1.7 percent from the previous year.

Meanwhile, outbound travelers were estimated at 572,000, up 8.5 percent. Together, domestic and outbound travelers are projected at 24.47 million, up 1.9 percent from a year earlier.

Despite the strong travel demand, travelers are likely to save money by shortening their schedules or using cars and low-cost carriers, the firm said.

As for the average spending on outbound travel, the figure is expected to be 329,000 yen per person, up 2.2 percent from last year and the highest amount since comparable data became available in 1996.

JTB attributed the rise to the high cost of living at travel destinations and the impact of the weak yen.

© KYODO

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5 Comments
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It is crazy that many hotel prices are double or even triple during golden week holidays compare to regular days.

And you don't get any extras for this big amount of money.

There is no difference in room size or service during golden week compare to regular days.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

People in the West are complaining about dynamic pricing, where the price goes up and down depending on the time or event. Japan has been doing this for years! As Monty said the price of a hotel room at Golden week has always been crazy expensive! Then a few days after it ends, back down to a more usual rate.

With the weak yen, war in the middle east, uncertainty about many things, is it no wonder people are not traveling or spending money!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

It took 3 minutes on Excel but if 23 million stay in Japan and spend 40,000 yen and 570,000 go overseas and spend 250,000 each, the average will be 44,800.

So more folk going overseas, which is happening as a very slow post-Covid rebound in Japanese demand to go abroad, the average will go up quite a lot, potentially even if people staying in Japan tighten their belts slightly.

Since young people are having fewer kids, they should actually be spending more money on themselves and going on holiday more, including overseas.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

So prices are up ten percent or more and outlays are predicted to be down. That’s pretty massive belt-tightening

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Never ever travel during golden week , crowds ,inflated prices , its just not the vibe for a nice, relaxing vacation !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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