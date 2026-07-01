Japan triples departure tax to combat overtourism; visa fees up 5-fold

The Japanese government on Wednesday tripled the departure tax to 3,000 yen per person to fund measures against issues arising from the surge in inbound tourism.

Fees for foreigner visitors who need visas to enter Japan were also hiked on Wednesday, rising fivefold to 15,000 yen for single-entry and 30,000 yen for multiple entries. Meanwhile, on the same day, the government reduced passport application fees for Japanese nationals to make up for the added burden from the departure tax.

The tax is collected through travel ticket purchases, regardless of the passenger's nationality. The government will use the tax income primarily to finance measures aimed at easing congestion, such as setting up designated areas at popular photo spots that are often crowded with foreign tourists.

It will also support regional tourism initiatives, such as turning local railways into tourist attractions and renovating station buildings, in an effort to attract visitors away from heavily congested areas.

Travelers transiting through Japan and staying less than 24 hours in the country, as well as children under the age of 2, are exempt from the tax. Passengers who purchased their travel tickets by Tuesday were charged the original departure tax of 1,000 yen.

Known officially as the international tourist tax, it raised about 49 billion yen in fiscal 2025 ended March and is expected to generate around 130 billion yen in fiscal 2026.

The tax is collected by airlines, cruise lines and travel agencies upon purchase of air and sea tickets departing Japan and remitted to the government, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

The hike in entry visa fees was the first increase since 1978.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said earlier the fees were raised to reflect inflation and the yen's depreciation, and that the move is not expected to have an immediate impact on inbound tourism.

Japan's visa fees had been considered low compared with those charged by other Group of Seven countries.

The charge for applications at designated counters such as passport centers for a 10-year passport dropped to 9,300 yen from 16,300 yen for applicants aged 18 or older. The fee for five-year passports for applicants aged under 18, which previously varied by age, was standardized at 4,800 yen.

For applications completed online, fees were further discounted to 8,900 yen and 4,400 yen, respectively.

The reduced fees are also aimed at increasing Japan's passport ownership rate, which has remained low compared with those of other major advanced countries.

© KYODO