Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan, U.S. coast guards to boost cooperation

0 Comments
TOKYO

The coast guards of Japan and the United States have confirmed their cooperation in joint drills and information sharing at a time of China's increasing clout in the Indo-Pacific region.

Signed by both the Japan Coast Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard was an annex to a memorandum of understanding on cooperation sealed in 2010 that calls for strengthening ties in such areas as training and academics.

Under the latest arrangement, the coast guards of the two allies will hold joint drills in June in the United States, and support the capacity building of coast guards in Southeast Asian countries.

The move comes as Japan and the United States advocate for a free and open Indo-Pacific region as China becomes increasingly assertive in its territorial claims in the East and South China seas.

At the signing ceremony in Tokyo, Yoshio Seguchi, the Japan Coast Guard's vice commandant for operations, touted the annex as a "symbol of cooperation" between the two countries.

Vice Adm Michael McAllister, the U.S. Coast Guard's Pacific area commander, said the move further strengthens the U.S.-Japan alliance.

The coast guards of the two countries have had exchanges since the Japanese organization was established in 1948.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo