Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan, U.S. craft measures to step up cooperation in education

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Japan and the United States have agreed to help increase the number of licensed Japanese language teachers and roll out various measures to step up education cooperation, officials with knowledge of the matter said.

In addition to working together to stem the decline in Japanese language courses in the United States, the measures include those aimed at promoting exchange programs and developing people in Japan to work in the technology industry, according to the officials.

Senior officials of the two countries discussed priority issues in Washington in October and they are now finalizing the details of the agreement before a formal announcement.

According to the Japan Foundation, there were 1,241 institutions teaching Japanese in the United States in fiscal 2021, marking a 14 percent fall from fiscal 2018.

Concerns are rising over the downtrend among officials who have been trying to make the language more popular as many Japanese language teachers in the United States are aging.

As part of efforts to provide more opportunities to learn the language in the United States, they will publicize information on areas in the country where Japanese teaching licenses are preferentially treated.

To make it easier for Japanese teachers to move to the United States, Japan is also seeking visa relaxations, according to the officials.

They said the next meeting of their high-level dialogue on education will be held in Japan.

The launch of the dialogue was agreed between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and then-Japanese education minister Keiko Nagaoka in May in Hiroshima on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel

Ice Village at Lake Shikaribetsu Kotan

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel