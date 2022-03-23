Japan, U.S. remote island defense drill revealed to press

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Marine Corps on Wednesday disclosed to the press some detail about an ongoing joint exercise in which the defense of remote islands is being drilled.
As China becomes increasingly assertive in regional waters, the GSDF's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade and the Okinawa-based U.S. 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit have been conducting drills over three weeks since March 4 at a GSDF facility in central Japan.
During the disclosed portion of the exercises, an F-35 stealth fighter jet belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps for the first time participated in an exercise with the GSDF.
The drills assume the training site in Shizuoka Prefecture is an island held by enemy forces and Wednesday's programs included the Japanese amphibious brigade passing on information to the Marines to help the fighter jet locate and engage targets.
The participation of the F-35, which did not actually open fire, is a sign that the bilateral security alliance has deepened since Japan's new security laws took effect in 2016.
The laws enable Japan, under certain conditions, to exercise the right to collective self-defense or defend allies even when the country is not directly attacked.
"We are committed to our enduring foundation and to building interoperability," Col Masashi Hiraki, commander of the Japanese unit, said at the training area near Mt Fuji.© KYODO
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
That's very miniscule details !
And completely not impressive at all.
Sorry but the article does make the Japanese military sound a little incompetent without the help of USA.
I wish JAPAN would take a stronger stance with its territorial issues !
Japan's constitution isn't pacifist any more so they might as well burn it or use it as toilet paper !
Henri
one container with 1000 drones controlled bij AI with every drone armed with a granat .. is 100X more efective as these teh army .. and it will cost no lives .. wake up to the 2020 century people
let AI fight your wars not people
Laguna
Don't know why they didn't hold the drills on the actual Senkakus. That would have emphasized that they are Japanese territory. Perhaps the US nixed that plan.
Michael Machida
Since the laws enable Japan to exercise the right to collective self-defense and/or defend allies even when the country is not directly attacked, makes me feel good that Japan and America are close allies that have each others back in times of war against the tyrants of the world. Japan and America have come a long way and its partnership is not easily swayed no matter what the dictators think. A strong relationship causes ill willed people to pause and re-think their diabolical deeds. Indeed to say the least. Indeed.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Drones or UAVs of that size could probably only hold a payload the size of a single bullet, with a flight time of 15 minutes and would rely on existing communications networks to control it.
Meaning that it is highly susceptible to EW (Electronic Warfare) countermeasures and useless as a lethal weapon.
It doesn’t matter how many drones you put in the sky. To win a war you need to put boots on the ground.
Blacklabel
Me too! but some posters here get super mad when they see a military person on the train, in Roppongi or not wearing a mask. Quite triggering for them for reasons.
big ups to MEF, GDDF and all our protectors.