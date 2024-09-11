 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan, U.S. scientists win Ig Nobel prize for study on anal breathing

0 Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass

A group of 11 Japanese and U.S. scientists have won the Ig Nobel physiology prize for finding that many mammals can breathe with their intestines via the anus.

Group leader Takanori Takebe, a professor at Tokyo Medical and Dental University, said in remarks about receiving the spoof prize that he hopes the finding can someday help treat people who suffer from respiratory problems. Ig Nobel organizers say the awards are for research that "makes people laugh and then makes them think."

The researchers first paid attention to loaches that can breathe through their intestines in low-oxygen environments such as in mud.

Through experiments using mice and pigs with respiratory diseases, they found that administering an oxygen-rich liquid in the rectum helped ease symptoms, a result supporting their hypothesis that intestines can exchange oxygen.

The team published the study in the journal Med in 2021.

Takebe, 37, told Kyodo News, "By nature, some people's lungs do not function properly, especially when they are newborn babies, and I hope the research will develop into an effective treatment method for those who have difficulties receiving artificial respiration."

The prizes are organized by the "Annals of Improbable Research" science humor magazine.

After four years of the annual ceremony being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

For 18 consecutive years, a Japanese national has won an Ig Nobel prize.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

0 Comments
Login to comment

Time for anus masks instead of face masks. Perfumed

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kiyomizu Temple Seiryu-e Dragon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog

Step Back In Time With Tokyo’s Top 5 Traditional Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

10 Apps to Make Your Life in Japan Easier

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog