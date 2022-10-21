Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan, U.S. to conduct major military drill from Nov 10

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise from Nov 10, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Friday, as countries in the region and beyond are increasingly wary of China's growing military might and assertiveness.

The drill, dubbed Keen Sword, takes place biennially around Japan. Some 36,000 personnel, 30 vessels and 370 aircraft from Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military will participate in this year's exercise, which will run until Nov 19.

"By demonstrating Japan's and the United States' strong will and coordination, we aim to contribute to defending Japan and securing peace and safety of the region," Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

Besides the two Pacific allies, Canada will be dispatching two vessels, while Australia and Britain will each send one warship to the drill, the ministry said.

Locations of the field training include Japan's southwestern islands including Tokunoshima, which is closer to Taipei than to Tokyo.

At a Communist Party meeting that started last Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for accelerating China's plans to build a world-class military and said his country would never renounce the right to use force to resolve the Taiwan issue.

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, while Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's 23 million people can decide its future.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Monks, Mountains and More on the Japan Heritage Official Website

GaijinPot Blog

Good Money, Better Job Opportunities in Japan for October

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘New Normal At The Office’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Great Spots For Autumn Cocktails In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

The Best Halloween Parties and Events for 2022

GaijinPot Blog