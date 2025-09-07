Japanese university to open school on cosmetics

In a rare move, a national university in southwestern Japan will establish a school dedicated to cosmetics next April, as the country seeks to enhance the global competitiveness of its makeup industry.

The School of Cosmetic Science at Saga University will be the first of its kind among state-run or public universities. It aims to enable students to systematically study the properties of chemicals in cosmetics and their effects on the skin, thereby promoting research and development and cultivating experts in the field.

"Skin care products are in greater demand than ever before, regardless of gender," Saga University President Hiroaki Kodama said at a press conference.

He noted that the government is also moving to make the cosmetics field a globally competitive industry and expressed hope for product development and research through collaboration between industry, government and academia.

The school will open its doors to 30 students studying subjects including chemistry, biology, and marketing. The curriculum will incorporate practical lessons, including lectures by industry professionals and internships at companies.

Graduates are expected to pursue careers at cosmetics, chemical raw materials, and food and beverage manufacturers.

© KYODO