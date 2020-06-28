Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Genichi Mitsuhashi said he took the practical aspect of being a ninja to heart. Photo: Courtesy of Genichi Mitsuhashi/AFP
national

Japanese university awards first-ever ninja studies degree

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has its first ninja studies graduate after Genichi Mitsuhashi spent two years honing his martial arts skills and absorbing the finer traditions of the feudal martial arts agents.

The 45-year-old completed the master's course at Mie University in central Japan, the region considered the home of the ninja.

In addition to researching historical documents, Mitsuhashi told AFP he took the practical aspect of being a ninja to heart.

"I read that ninjas worked as farmers in the morning and trained in martial arts in the afternoon," he said.

So Mitsuhashi grew vegetables and worked on his martial arts techniques, in addition to copious ninja study in the classroom.

"With this combination, I thought I could learn about the real ninja," he said.

Better known as black-clad assassins famous for secrecy and stealth, ninjas also had "comprehensive survival skills," he added.

Mitsuhashi, who has also learned kung fu and a Japanese martial art known as Shorinji Kempo, teaches ninja skills at his own dojo and runs a local inn while pursuing his PhD.

The Mie University set up the world's first research centre devoted to the ninja in 2017 and opened a graduate course a year later.

It is located in Iga -- 350 kilometers southwest of Tokyo -- a mountain-shrouded city once home to many ninja.

Yuji Yamada, a professor of Japanese history at the university in charge of the ninja center, was surprised at Mitsuhashi's devotion to the task.

"We provide historical classes and courses on ninja skills. But I didn't expect him to engage to this extent" like a real living ninja, Yamada said.

To enrol, students have to take an exam on Japanese history and a reading test on historical ninja documents.

"About three students enrol every year. I think there's demand," the professor said. "We get many inquiries from overseas but I have to say one thing: This is a course to learn about the ninja, not to become one."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

"What was your major in college?" "Oh I studied Ninja!"

Hell of a conversation starter!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

As valuable a degree as basket weaving.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Basket-weaving, Japanese-style.

This proves that Japan has caught up to the West in yet another way.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Oh no, here come the nerds

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@oldman_13

As valuable a degree as basket weaving.

There is a market demand for ninjas at tourist spots.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-qQlsjOQEk

0 ( +0 / -0 )

OMG ! this is wasn't a joke ...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There’s a good buck in that racket

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Could be lucrative when the tourists return

0 ( +0 / -0 )

dumber than dumb

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wonder how much CIA or MI6 value a Master of Arts in ninja in recruitment scenes...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo