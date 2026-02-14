Japan unveils new medical fees with inflation surcharge from June

The Japanese health ministry on Friday released details of medical fee revisions set to take effect from June, including new and expanded surcharges to address rising prices and wage hikes that have been putting pressure on medical institutions' finances.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said the standard initial outpatient consultation fee will increase by 20 yen in June, followed by an additional 20 yen increase in June 2027, to account for inflation. The existing 60-yen surcharge, which helps fund pay raises for medical staff, will also increase to as much as 400 yen by June 2027.
In Japan, all residents are required to enroll in a public health insurance program, and the government sets standard medical fees. Under the universal healthcare system, patients typically pay 10 to 30 percent of the total cost, depending on their age and income, with the rest covered through insurance and taxes.
Currently, the standard payment received by hospitals and clinics for an initial outpatient visit is 2,910 yen. According to the ministry, the combined changes will raise the out-of-pocket expenses for patients paying 30 percent by 114 yen for a first visit by June 2027.
The fee for follow-up consultations will increase from 750 yen to 760 yen. For patients paying 30 percent, this means an increase of 3 yen. As with initial consultations, additional inflation and other surcharges will be added on top.
To incentivize medical facilities handling 24-hour emergency admissions and to make it easier for them to secure night and holiday staff, new payments will be added and funds will be allocated more generously. As a result, patients' out-of-pocket costs will increase as well.
Depending on ward type, basic hospitalization fees will also be raised to support hospitals with high deficit ratios.
Additionally, the inpatient co-payment for meals will increase by 40 yen, reaching 550 yen per meal, while daily utility charges will also increase by 60 yen, reaching 430 yen, due to rising prices.
Late last year, the government decided to increase the core portion of medical service fees, covering physicians' labor costs and technical fees, by 3.09 percent, marking the highest increase in 30 years.© KYODO
Kinder than kind fee hikes. Thanks, Japan.
Hurrah for universal health care, the sign of a developed nation.
So they are raising the wages of medical staff. Good. They deserve it. Too bad the average worker isn't getting a wage increase.
I know there are a lot of opinions about Japanese health care, both good and bad, but I still think the fact that you don't go bankrupt if you have a serious illness is still great. You can see a doctor fairly soon, and most of them are good, with some quacks, but you get them everywhere.
I don’t mind raising prices that go to paying salaries, but I’d also like to see insurance rates rise for those who can afford it.
I know a handful of well off individuals who complain about their healthcare costs like they live in the states, but have no problem taking their family (grandkids and all) on vacations all over the world.
Perhaps they have the means to pay higher premiums than say a young worker at an SME struggling to get by or a cash strapped single parent.
Think of it as keeping Japan’s medical system and medical professionals alive if it makes it more palatable.
The health care system in Japan works well. You can get to see a doctor quickly and the financial burden is not great.
Released after the election of course.
It's good move, many medical equipments and supply are imported from abroad.
Even medical workers are also from abroad, at least those medical worker paycheck won't be suprised.
Also this time foreigners just can't be blamed for this hike.
Inflation, including medical is real, Japan's Govt. staring at 'Tsunami' of aging JN's, as +30M to either die or reach 80 in less than 15 years, +25% of today's JN population
Well done Japan, a universal health care system that delivers affordable, top class health care to all residents.
Hate to burst everyone’s bubble, but Japan’s healthcare system is far from flawless. Japanese doctors have some of the highest rates of misdiagnosis, unnecessary procedures, and medication over-prescription in the developed world. Yes, care is affordable and accessible—but when it comes to serious or complex medical conditions, the odds can feel closer to 50/50.
Catch a cold in Japan, go to the doctor, stub your toe, go to the doctor, go on and on and on............
Since last September, my medical needs have greatly increased. Monthly hospital visits and operations for bladder cancer and AMD in my right eye. Expensive hormone tablets, and I'm having injections in my eye.
Because I'm retired and over 70, my costs are limited. Max ¥8,000 per month for all drugs, injections, and hospital visits. The real cost of hormone pills is ¥4,000 each, and I need 2 per day. But no one pays that full price.
I had an operation which was also limited to ¥35,000 plus some additional costs like a private room, meals, and bj's.
I have been having cancer treatment since 2020. I have received very good medical care and treatment, and always great medical staff.
My doctors discuss every situation with me. I have had top-notch treatment with restricted prices.
I am more than happy that my health problems are happening here and not in the US or back in the UK.
pj's.
Any nurse working in Japan as a nurse not caregiver, has to pass the Japanese nursing exams in Japanese. As a result there are very few of them. There are many very well qualified nurses working as caregivers.
No medical system is flawless. Show me a perfect health system and I show you fairy book. You would need to prove that “Japanese doctors “ have a higher rate of misdiagnosis than other comparable systems. Opinion is no fact! Your experience is your experience but it does not define a whole system.
regarding procedures. Yes some are absolutely over used eg X-rays blood test to confirm influenza A or B, when skill and knowledge are just as valid but the system often requires tests to show your employer you went to the clinic and you are confirmed diagnosed. Some procedures are there to RULE OUT a condition rather than rule IN. However the clinics are rewarded financially for doing these test but also the patients are often reassured by these tests and some tests actually pick up things that would have been missed if the test wasn’t done because the patient doesn’t meet a “certain criteria”. Some cancers come to mind. Try getting a mammogram if your a very young women and you’ve a lump in your breast, or a colonoscopy to rule out inflammatory conditions because certain classi symptoms are not there. Medication. I do think some are over prescribed but this is also a problem with all profits or financially driven system. Japan consistently outperforms in detecting and treating cancers compared to many countries and th waiting times compared to some certain countries is great. Try getting you hip op in the uk and don’t ask for much in terms of rehab either.
High survival is strongly linked to early detection, prompt treatment, and strong screening programs (e.g., mammography, colonoscopy,
in some countries you can’t even get affordable dentistry or even see a GP. I bet you could out your house today and walk into any clinic you want and maybe even choose a doctor who chose that specialty.
I am surprised they aren't charging more for self pay tourists or resident card holders.
again, direct and infallible correlation with pay hike increases. the populace wants pay hike increases all the time, yet cries outrage at inflationary pressures. very epitome of doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.