Japan unveils new medical fees with inflation surcharge from June

The Japanese health ministry on Friday released details of medical fee revisions set to take effect from June, including new and expanded surcharges to address rising prices and wage hikes that have been putting pressure on medical institutions' finances.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said the standard initial outpatient consultation fee will increase by 20 yen in June, followed by an additional 20 yen increase in June 2027, to account for inflation. The existing 60-yen surcharge, which helps fund pay raises for medical staff, will also increase to as much as 400 yen by June 2027.

In Japan, all residents are required to enroll in a public health insurance program, and the government sets standard medical fees. Under the universal healthcare system, patients typically pay 10 to 30 percent of the total cost, depending on their age and income, with the rest covered through insurance and taxes.

Currently, the standard payment received by hospitals and clinics for an initial outpatient visit is 2,910 yen. According to the ministry, the combined changes will raise the out-of-pocket expenses for patients paying 30 percent by 114 yen for a first visit by June 2027.

The fee for follow-up consultations will increase from 750 yen to 760 yen. For patients paying 30 percent, this means an increase of 3 yen. As with initial consultations, additional inflation and other surcharges will be added on top.

To incentivize medical facilities handling 24-hour emergency admissions and to make it easier for them to secure night and holiday staff, new payments will be added and funds will be allocated more generously. As a result, patients' out-of-pocket costs will increase as well.

Depending on ward type, basic hospitalization fees will also be raised to support hospitals with high deficit ratios.

Additionally, the inpatient co-payment for meals will increase by 40 yen, reaching 550 yen per meal, while daily utility charges will also increase by 60 yen, reaching 430 yen, due to rising prices.

Late last year, the government decided to increase the core portion of medical service fees, covering physicians' labor costs and technical fees, by 3.09 percent, marking the highest increase in 30 years.

