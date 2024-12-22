 Japan Today
A sample of the new Japanese passport's plastic photo page Image: KYODO
national

Japan unveils new passport with plastic photo page to prevent forgery

TOKYO

Japan has unveiled a new passport design, set to become available next spring, featuring a plastic photo page with an embedded chip to enhance forgery prevention.

The new passports will be issued to applicants from March 24. The plastic page displays a sakura cherry blossom pattern that becomes visible when tilted and includes a crane watermark, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The new passports are expected to take about two weeks to be issued, longer than the current time frame, the ministry said, as the new design is being produced by the National Printing Bureau, which manufactures the country's banknotes.

At present, passport photo pages are printed at municipal government offices and diplomatic missions abroad, allowing Japanese nationals to receive their passports around one week after applying.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

