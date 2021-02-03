Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan urged to link private, public testing to better grasp extent of pandemic

0 Comments
By Rocky Swift
TOKYO

Japan needs to link up private COVID-19 testing with public databases to get a firmer grip on the extent of the pandemic, health experts say, a recommendation that comes as the government prepares to extend the country's state of emergency.

Japan has not adopted the widespread testing efforts seen in many other countries, focusing instead on breaking up clusters. But amid a third and more deadly wave of infections, doctors and health officials have increasingly criticized the current regime as insufficient to find and track infections.

Residents are also seeking alternatives and the number of self-paid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at private clinics has surged.

The recommendation, which was included in a report published by the health ministry, called for the government to vet testing companies and merge their figures with those compiled by public clinics.

"The PCR positivity rate cannot be accurately ascertained, which hinders the assessment of infection situation," the report said.

Over the course of the pandemic, Japan has performed about 50 COVID-19 tests per 1,000 people, compared with 100 in South Korea or 900 in the United States, according to the Our World in Data website which is run by an Oxford University research program.

Tokyo recently scaled back on trying to trace infections after health care centers became overwhelmed.

