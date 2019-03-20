Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this May 7, 2017, file photo, participants smile as they march with a banner during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community in Tokyo's Shibuya district. Photo: AP/Shizuo Kambayashi, File
national

Japan urged to stop requiring transgender sterilization

0 Comments
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Human Rights Watch urged Japan on Wednesday to drop its requirement that transgender people be sterilized before their gender is changed on official documents.

A 2004 law states that people wishing to register a gender change must have their original reproductive organs removed and have a body that "appears to have parts that resemble the genital organs" of the gender they want to register. The Supreme Court in January rejected an appeal by a transgender man who wanted legal recognition without undergoing surgery, though the court acknowledged that the practice restricts freedom and could become out of step with changing social values.

Human Rights Watch said the compulsory sterilization requirement is abusive and outdated. In a report, the international rights group said requiring invasive and irreversible medical procedures violates the rights of transgender people who want their gender identity legally recognized.

"Japan's government needs urgently to address and fundamentally revise the legal recognition process that remains anchored to a diagnostic framework that fails to meet international standards," the report said. It said the law, which still defines gender incongruence as a "disorder," is out of step with international medical standards.

The group based its report on interviews with 48 transgender people and legal, medical and other experts in Japan. It said the country has fallen behind globally in recognizing transgender people's rights and still enforces "outdated, discriminatory and coercive policies."

Japanese society has a growing awareness of sexual diversity but it is often superficial. Pressure for conformity forces many LGBT people to hide their sexual identity even from their families, and transgender people often have high obstacles to living outside traditional gender roles.

Fumino Sugiyama, a transgender man who has had a mastectomy but still has ovaries, said in a video released with the report that he is still female on official documents including his passport, and he and his girlfriend cannot register as a married couple. Japan does not recognize same-sex marriage. Even though his partner had a baby after receiving artificial insemination and they live as a family, "she is legally a single mother and I'm just a roommate, Sugiyama said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his conservative supporters have campaigned to restore a paternalistic society based on heterosexual marriage.

Lawmakers in the ruling party have repeatedly been criticized for discriminatory remarks about LGBT people. One said earlier this year that "a nation would collapse" if everyone became LGBT, and another said last year that the government shouldn't use tax money for LGBT rights as those couples aren't "productive."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

though the court acknowledged that the practice restricts freedom and could become out of step with changing social values.

Meaning that there is no other reason for the requirement than the judges own "social" values and not based upon any law.

That is a problem,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Live

The Best Japanese Tweets About Carlos Ghosn’s Prison Bail Outfit

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 of the Best Japanese Manga for 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Guide To Cycling In Tokyo With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Chojuan Inn

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy