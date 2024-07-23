Japan urges citizens not to join Russia-Ukraine war after man's death

Japan on Tuesday urged its citizens not to get involved in Russia's war in Ukraine, as the top government spokesman acknowledged the death of a national who had joined Russian forces in the more than two-year-old conflict.

"As the government has issued an evacuation advisory (for Japanese nationals) for the entirety of Ukraine and areas near the Ukrainian border in Russia, we request people to refrain from visiting the regions regardless of the purpose," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

Hayashi said at a regular press conference that the Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of the man in his 20s on July 15. The man died on June 3 and Russian authorities informed the Japanese Embassy in Moscow of his death on June 5.

The Japanese embassy in Russia is taking necessary measures, including contacting his family, Hayashi added.

Hayashi said the government has not received information about any other Japanese casualties in the war. He declined to comment on how many Japanese citizens have joined the Russian military, citing the sensitive nature of the matter.

The man was from Osaka in western Japan. He had worked as a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at a garrison in the prefecture, according to a person living in Russia who knew him.

