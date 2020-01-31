Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Travelers wearing face masks line up near the Japan Airlines check-in counters at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, on Thursday. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
national

Japan urges citizens not to travel to China because of virus

TOKYO

The Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday urged its citizens not to travel to China because of the possibility of the further spread of a new virus.

Japan had previously warned people not to travel to the epicenter of the virus in Wuhan and other cities in the same Hubei province in China.

The latest travel advisory said the Japanese should avoid non-essential trips elsewhere in China. The ministry said there are concerns that the disease could spread further, and that the U.S. and other countries including those in Europe had taken similar steps.

China has reported 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213 as of Friday, and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency.

Japan has 14 confirmed cases, including two suspected human-to-human infections.

Japan has evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan this week. A third chartered flight brought back more than 190 people from Wuhan earlier Friday, after evacuating 416 on two earlier flights.

DUH!!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Prime Minister Abe's new task force is really taking decisive action!

Chinese people must fill in a survey upon arrival in Japan.

People with Caronavirus symptoms will not be allowed into Japan.

Japanese are urged not to visit China.

I guess they don't get paid the big yen for nothing!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Urges, not banned. Japan is really behind the curve while the rest of the world is way ahead of the game in "BANNING" travel to China. My prayers lie with the people of China. It is devastating news being leaked out with multiple cries for help.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

