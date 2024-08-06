 Japan Today
comAn Israeli policeman stands next to a soldier as he inspects the impact site of a projectile, after Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah said it launched a swarm of attack drones against military targets in northern Israel, in Nahariya
An Israeli policeman stands next to a soldier as he inspects the impact site of a projectile, after Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah said it launched a swarm of attack drones against military targets in northern Israel, in Nahariya, Israel, August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Avi Ohayon Image: Reuters/Avi Ohayon
national

Japan urges its citizens not to travel to Israel and Lebanon

TOKYO

Japan's Foreign Ministry urged its citizens not to visit Israel in a travel alert on Tuesday, citing rising tensions in the Middle East.

On Monday, the ministry urged Japanese nationals in Lebanon to leave the country.

