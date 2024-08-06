Japan urges its citizens not to travel to Israel and Lebanon

Japan's Foreign Ministry urged its citizens not to visit Israel in a travel alert on Tuesday, citing rising tensions in the Middle East.
On Monday, the ministry urged Japanese nationals in Lebanon to leave the country.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Japan's Foreign Ministry urged its citizens not to visit Israel in a travel alert on Tuesday, citing rising tensions in the Middle East.
On Monday, the ministry urged Japanese nationals in Lebanon to leave the country.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
No Comment
Login to comment