 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't urges public not to hoard disaster kits amid megaquake fear

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Friday urged the public to refrain from excessively hoarding disaster kits, as some items have gone out of stock due to a surge in demand following a megaquake advisory issued by authorities the previous day.

On online shopping sites operated by Amazon.com Inc. and Rakuten Group Inc., products such as drinking water, emergency toilets and preserved foods quickly rose in the best-selling rankings. Some items have already sold out.

At some stores of DIY store giant Cainz Corp, water, backpacks with disaster kits and goods to prevent furniture from falling over have sold out. This strong trend has been observed in central Japan, one of the areas where a potential massive quake is expected to strike.

Supermarkets, including Ito-Yokado owned by Seven & i Holdings Co, have limited sales of drinking water to 12 two-liter plastic bottles per family to discourage stockpiling.

A Japanese beverage firm has seen a higher-than-usual increase in water orders, while a spokesperson from a company manufacturing liquid milk for newborns said, "We may need to consider ramping up production if sales continue to rise."

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries shared a guide on its social media about food stockpiling, calling on people not to hoard. It asks them to buy slightly more than usual on a daily basis, consume older goods first and then replenish their stock.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo