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Japan urges public not to hoard trash bags amid naphtha shortage

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TOKYO

Japan's Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara called Friday the public not to stock up on household trash bags more than necessary amid a naphtha shortage caused by the Middle East situation.

"We have secured the necessary supply of garbage bags. Please remain calm and avoid panic buying," Ishihara told a press conference, noting that some municipality-designated plastic trash bags have been in short supply due to stockpiling.

Garbage bags are often made from polyethylene derived from naphtha. Many local governments in Japan require residents to use designated trash bags, which are commonly sold at convenience stores, supermarkets and other retail outlets.

According to the Environment Ministry, while major manufacturers' shipment volumes in April were 1.1 to two times higher than the previous year, some regions have seen purchase volumes surge by up to three times.

Some local governments have allowed residents to dispose of household garbage in bags other than those designated.

According to a survey by the ministry, the supply of garbage bags is expected to remain at last year's levels.

© KYODO

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