Gov't urges 'quiet' year-end, but will continue Go To Travel campaign.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that the coronavirus is spreading in Japan and the situation is tense, but that he was not thinking at this point of suspending the government travel subsidy program.

He added that if the economy worsened, it would be impossible to protect peoples' jobs and that a government expert panel was of the view that there is little link between the travel subsidy program and coronavirus infections.

However, the government urged people to spend a "quiet" year-end after daily coronavirus infections hit a record on Thursday, but said it would keep providing subsidies to promote tourism despite media reports that it may pause the campaign.

"The reports are not true; we will continue to operate it in an appropriate way, striving to prevent infections spreading," the government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, said at a regular press briefing.

New coronavirus infections in Japan reached 2,848 cases on Thursday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. On Friday, Tokyo reported 595 cases.

Media reports said that Suga's administration was mulling a pause in the Go To Travel campaign for around two months at year-end and into the New Year as public opinion has shifted to supporting a halt.

The government has so far defended the subsidies as necessary to keep hotels and airlines in business and revive an economy hurt by a pandemic that has kept people at home.

The government, which this week announced a fresh 73.6 trillion yen economic stimulus package, said on Friday it will also use 385.6 billion yen of emergency budget reserves to fund a shortfall in the travel campaign, which is set to run until the end of June.

A report this week from researchers at the University of Tokyo and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found a higher incidence of COVID-19 symptoms among people participating in the travel campaign compared with the general public.

Experts say colder, dry winter weather that keeps people inside and helps transmission could mean more infections, while traditional year-end and New Year celebrations with family and friends put people at greater risk of exposure.

"It's important that citizens cooperate a little by spending a quiet year-end and New Year," Kato said.

Japan won't begin mass inoculations against the virus until March at the earliest. It has ordered 290 million vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.