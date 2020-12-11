Gov't urges 'quiet' year-end, but will continue Go To Travel campaign.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that the coronavirus is spreading in Japan and the situation is tense, but that he was not thinking at this point of suspending the government travel subsidy program.
He added that if the economy worsened, it would be impossible to protect peoples' jobs and that a government expert panel was of the view that there is little link between the travel subsidy program and coronavirus infections.
However, the government urged people to spend a "quiet" year-end after daily coronavirus infections hit a record on Thursday, but said it would keep providing subsidies to promote tourism despite media reports that it may pause the campaign.
"The reports are not true; we will continue to operate it in an appropriate way, striving to prevent infections spreading," the government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, said at a regular press briefing.
New coronavirus infections in Japan reached 2,848 cases on Thursday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. On Friday, Tokyo reported 595 cases.
Media reports said that Suga's administration was mulling a pause in the Go To Travel campaign for around two months at year-end and into the New Year as public opinion has shifted to supporting a halt.
The government has so far defended the subsidies as necessary to keep hotels and airlines in business and revive an economy hurt by a pandemic that has kept people at home.
The government, which this week announced a fresh 73.6 trillion yen economic stimulus package, said on Friday it will also use 385.6 billion yen of emergency budget reserves to fund a shortfall in the travel campaign, which is set to run until the end of June.
A report this week from researchers at the University of Tokyo and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found a higher incidence of COVID-19 symptoms among people participating in the travel campaign compared with the general public.
Experts say colder, dry winter weather that keeps people inside and helps transmission could mean more infections, while traditional year-end and New Year celebrations with family and friends put people at greater risk of exposure.
"It's important that citizens cooperate a little by spending a quiet year-end and New Year," Kato said.
Japan won't begin mass inoculations against the virus until March at the earliest. It has ordered 290 million vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Reckless
My wife's grandmother is in her 90's and we would typically visit her over New Year's but I would not risk it this year and hope she stays safe. It will be a lonely New Year's day.
Toshihiro
That's like preventing a forest fire from breaking out but selling firecrackers and hosting BBQ's as a fundraiser.
Zoroto
Good Lord, can this government be any worse? Maybe what they said is lost in translation?
Tokyo-m
With headlines like that, who needs comedy?
TigersTokyoDome
The self-serving and lethargic non-reaction by the Japanese electorate is depressing and pitiful.
Zoroto
... but, wink wink...
simon g
Feckless leadership by Suga.
Nasakenai
Agreed, the Japanese electorate is definitely self-serving, lethargic and pitiful
rainyday
So don't do the thing you have a campaign actively encouraging us to do with financial incentives then?
Derek Grebe
Well, with the non-stop fun cavalcade of New Year TV spectaculars, what could possibly tear me away from my home?
Looks like 007 is going to be pulling double duty at Chateau Grebe this year.
How ridiculous - Please stay home, but if you want to travel and spread the virus, here's some taxpayer money so you can do it on the cheap.
sf2k
A whole lot of nothing and still no social distancing around a ridiculously large table. I'm sorry, I don't understand what they hope to convey here
Paul14
Suga is right. I've had a three day Christmas holiday go to travel trip booked for months now. I need a break from this depressing virus and work. And I fully intend to take all necessary precautions so as not to catch or spread the virus. So why shouldn't I go on the trip? I'm exposed every day at work and on public transport anyway so what's the difference? Permanently shutting down, and ruining, the economy to slow the virus is like cutting off your nose to spite your face. People just need to socially distance etc.
HenryK
Dude, make up your mind stay home or travel.
You can't have it both ways.
Wt* is wrong with you. ha
dagon
A mantra for Japan Inc. or its epitaph: Be quiet, work, contribute to the bureaucracy, LDP, companies and spend money.
JJ Jetplane
I'm starting to think Suga and Trump were classmates.