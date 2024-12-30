 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan urges schools to avoid trips in peak season

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's education ministry has urged that school trips be planned for the off-season due to a recent labor shortage in transportation and accommodations amid a boom in inbound tourism, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Schools tend to have their trips between May and June or from September to December, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. Avoiding peak travel seasons would benefit schools as they would not need to suddenly change schedules due to the unavailability of charter buses or hotels.

The ministry sent notices on Dec 12 to education boards and schools after the bus and travel industries requested its cooperation regarding the scheduling of school trips.

"The recent acute labor shortage makes it difficult for schools to secure charter buses and accommodations," the ministry said in the notice, urging more flexible timing.

The most popular travel season for junior high schools in fiscal 2023 was May, while that for high schools was October, according to a survey by the Japan School Tours Bureau, a nonprofit private organization.

Many schools decide timing of their trips based on annual academic schedules and weather, with Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Okinawa prefectures among the favored destinations.

There has been a shortage in bus driver availability since the government earlier this year restricted their working hours to improve conditions, with some schools opting for trains instead.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

0 Comments
Login to comment

I’m sure these school trips in arguably the best months of the year will be a huge miss for the kids. It’s been a massive part of school culture for generations.

It would be nice if the government could help subsidize and prioritize their continuation.

Otherwise it will just be another reason to resent tourists.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo