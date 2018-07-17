Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan, U.S. renew nuclear pact amid plutonium stock concern

TOKYO

Japan and the U.S. have extended their nuclear pact as Tokyo pledged to work to reduce its plutonium stockpile to address Washington's concern.

The 30-year pact agreed upon in 1988 allowed Japan to extract plutonium and enrich uranium for peaceful uses even though the same technology can make atomic bombs. Without either side requesting a review, the pact was extended Tuesday but now can be terminated by either side giving six months' notice.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Japan must reduce the stockpile to keep the pact in place stably.

Japan has 47 tons of plutonium — enough to make 6,000 atomic bombs. Despite security concerns and Washington's pressure, the amount isn't decreasing due to slow restarts of reactors that can burn plutonium amid setbacks from the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

