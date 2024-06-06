 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This photo shows the Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel Wakasa, bottom, U.S. Coast Guard cutter Waesche and South Korean Coast Guard patrol vessel Taepyongyang 16 as a helicopter (in red) flies at right during a drill in waters off the northern coast of Maizuru, Japan, on Thursday. Image: Japan Coast Guard via AP
national

Japan, U.S., S Korean coast guards hold 1st joint drill off Japan's coast

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japanese, U.S. and South Korean coast guard vessels conducted their first three-way drill on Thursday off Japan's coast as the countries strengthen their maritime ties in response to increased assertiveness by China in pressing its territorial claims.

Skirmishes between Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels have escalated in the South China Sea, triggering fears that the disputes could escalate to an armed conflict between China and the United States, a longtime ally of the Philippines.

Thursday’s joint drill followed an agreement by the leaders of the three countries last August to enhance security cooperation to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Patrol vessels from each country and two helicopters joined search and rescue operations in waters off the northern coast of Maizuru in Kyoto Prefecture, based on a scenario of rescuing crew members from a South Korean ship that caught fire after colliding with another boat, the Japanese coast guard said.

Japan in recent years has significantly reinforced its defenses in southwestern Japan, including Okinawa and its outer islands that are considered strategically key in response to growing Chinese assertiveness and tensions around Taiwan, a self-governed island claimed by Beijing.

Coast guards from Japan, the United States and South Korea signed an agreement last month to work together to preserve maritime resources, counter illegal fishing, conduct search and rescue operations and improve maritime law enforcement capabilities in the region.

China routinely sends coast guard vessels into waters surrounding disputed islands controlled by Japan.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel