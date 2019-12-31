Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wait for their turn to offer prayers at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo as they celebrate the arrival of 2020, early Wednesday. Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
Japan ushers in 2020

1 Comment
TOKYO

People flocked to temples and shrines in Japan Tuesday night and early Wednesday, offering incense with their prayers to celebrate the passing of a year and the the first New Year's of the Reiwa era.

Under Japan's old-style calendar, linked to emperors' rules, Reiwa started in May, after Emperor Akihito stepped down and his son Naruhito became emperor. Although Reiwa is entering its second year with 2020, Jan 1 still marks Reiwa's first New Year's, the most important holiday in Japan.

Stalls at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo sold sweet rice wine, fried noodles and candied apples, as well as little amulets in the shape of mice, the zodiac animal for 2020. Since the Year of the Rat starts off the Asian zodiac, it's associated with starting anew.

Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympics, an event that is creating much anticipation for the entire nation.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Lady front and center. My sentiments exactly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

