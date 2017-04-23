Venture firm develops device to prevent kids' smartphone addiction

A Japanese venture firm has developed a smartphone case designed to help parents protect their children from becoming addicted to the mobile devices.

The Kobe-based company Momo Ltd plans to begin selling in late August the smartphone case called "OTOMOS" that allows parents to set time restrictions and prevent children from using the device while walking.

Children's smartphones can be fixed inside the case with a screw and the case cannot be detached without a special driver.

After downloading an application, parents, using their own smartphones, can control their children's daily smartphone usage. If kids try to exceed the limit, the screen automatically turns to sleep mode.

For parents who do not have smartphones, the setting can be made from a website.

The case can also deactivate smartphones if it detects walking motion. Automatic messages can be sent to parents' smartphones if it senses huge shocks such as accidents.

Masato Otsu, the 37-year-old president of the venture firm, said, "We have developed the product after hearing many views and concerns of parents who have children using smartphones. All you have to do is just attach the case, so it is very easy to use."

For a two-year contract inclusive of the case and application fee, the company is expected to set the price at around 500 yen per month. Customers can apply for the service at mobile phone shops or at http://momo-ltd.com/.

