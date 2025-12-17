 Japan Today
Mainland Chinese tourists visit Sensoji temple in the Asakusa district of Tokyo on Nov 20. Image: AP/Louise Delmotte
national

Visitor arrivals in Japan grow 10.4% in Nov despite China travel warning

TOKYO

The ongoing diplomatic rift between Japan and China has had ‌a muted impact on overall tourist numbers as visitors to Japan grew 10.4% year-on-year in November, the ⁠country's tourism board said on Wednesday.

Arrivals ‍from overseas for business and ‍leisure over ‍the month stood at 3.52 million, ⁠pushing the total for 2025 above 39 million, the Japan ​National Tourism Organization said.

The figures to the end of November 2025 already exceed the record annual total of 36.87 million people logged in 2024.

Growth in visitors ⁠from mainland China slowed to 3% in November, far below the 37.5% growth across the whole year to the end of November 2025 compared to the same period the previous year.

A diplomatic dispute following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China, prompted China to urge its citizens not to travel to Japan ​in mid-November.

Chinese airlines offered free refunds for flights up to the end ⁠of the year. Tourism-related Japanese stocks such as department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi and Tokyo Disneyland operator Oriental ‍Land were battered in the immediate aftermath ‌of the travel ‌warning and have yet ‍to recover.

Mainland Chinese tourists have nevertheless made up ‌the largest cohort of visitors to ‍Japan so far in 2025, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Great news for Japan. Thanks from the people of Japan for helping our economy!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

