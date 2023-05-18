Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan visitors rise to nearly 2 million in April after China eases travel curbs

2 Comments
TOKYO

Visitors to Japan rose to a post-pandemic high of almost 2 million in April, official data showed on Wednesday, benefiting from a relaxation of travel restrictions in China.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure climbed to 1.95 million last month from 1.82 million in March, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said.

Arrivals were still down 33% from April 2019, before pandemic travel curbs were adopted the next year.

China last month eased outbound travel restrictions that had cut off a lucrative flow of visitors during the pandemic. A record 9.5 million Chinese visitors landed in Japan in 2019, a third of all visitors.

But a full recovery is likely to take time because of a lingering shortage of flights.

"We foresee a continuous increase in the number of international flights from China as there has been an 11% capacity increase between March 2023 and April 2023," said Asami Chung, general manager of travel management company FCM Japan.

There were 108,300 Chinese arrivals in April, according to JNTO data, a 43% jump from March but still well off of 2019 levels.

Traveller numbers have risen steadily since Japan resumed visa-free travel for many countries in October. It stopped pre-arrival COVID tests for travellers from China on April 5 and scrapped remaining infection controls on May 8.

Tourism to Japan all but halted for more than two years during the pandemic until a gradual reopening starting in June 2022. Meanwhile the yen has weakened precipitously against the euro and U.S. dollar, making trips to Japan the cheapest they have been in many years.

"The weak yen is positively influencing travel to Japan despite the high cost," said Chung, noting that Tokyo still has the most expensive hotel rates in Asia.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Arrivals were still down 33% from April 2019 …

Who wants our trains, stations, and streets 33% more crowded than they are now? No me.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

The economy needed this. And it's not just China. People from all over the world are visiting Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog