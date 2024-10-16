 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People visit Sensoji temple in Tokyo
Visitors walk along Nakamise-dori street at Sensoji temple in Tokyo on Aug 9. Image: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan
national

Japan visitors spent ¥5.86 tril through September, breaking annual record

0 Comments
By Rocky Swift
TOKYO

Visitor spending in Japan broke an annual record in just nine months, official data showed on Wednesday, demonstrating the economic power of a tourism boom fueled by the weak yen.

Travellers spent 5.86 trillion yen ($39.27 billion) through September, preliminary figures from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) showed. That eclipsed the 5.3 trillion yen spent in all of 2023, a record for any 12-month period.

Tourism spending, classified as an export in national accounts, is poised to become Japan's second-biggest export sector after autos and ahead of electronic components.

The average visitor spent 223,000 yen on their trip, based on the data from July through September. Italians spent the most, followed by Spaniards and Russians

There were 2.87 million visitors in September, down slightly from 2.93 million in August, JNTO data showed.

Arrivals have set new monthly records since February, including 3.29 million in July that was an all-time high for any month.

Through September, 26.88 million tourists have arrived in Japan, already more than the total for 2023 and on pace to break the record of 31.9 million set in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut global borders.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel