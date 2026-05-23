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Japan voice actor demands TikTok operator remove AI-generated imitation

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TOKYO

Japanese voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda is demanding in a lawsuit filed with a Japanese court that the operator of the TikTok app remove videos narrated by an AI imitation of his voice generated without consent, his lawyer said Saturday.

According to the lawsuit, a total of 188 videos on urban legends and trivia, featuring a voice similar to Tsuda's, were posted on an account between July 2024 and September 2025 by an unspecified user.

It argues that 500,000 yen to 750,000 yen in monthly revenue was generated based on the number of views. The lawsuit was filed last November with the Tokyo District Court.

Tsuda is known for voicing characters in Japanese anime such as "Jujutsu Kaisen," according to his website.

The lawsuit states that the TikTok account took advantage of the AI voice imitation of Tsuda to attract viewers, violating the actor's right to publicity.

The company claims "a standard male voice" without a unique speaking style was used that does not sound similar to Tsuda, according to the lawyer.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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