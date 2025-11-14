Japan to revise ecotourism policy amid overtourism concerns

Japan's Environment Ministry has unveiled a draft revision to its ecotourism policy amid concerns that the surging number of inbound visitors could damage valuable ecosystems.

The first revision to the government's ecotourism policy since its establishment in 2008 includes measures to strengthen monitoring and promote responsible travel practices. It could be finalized as early as March.

The draft notes that social media and other factors have led to an excessive number of tourists visiting certain destinations, potentially resulting in traffic congestion, illegal waste disposal and harm to wildlife and plants.

The document, however, acknowledges that ecotourism is "a new direction for tourism that balances conservation of nature and culture with visitor experiences," arguing that expanding such efforts is key to building sustainable local communities.

The draft urges local governments to continually monitor and assess the impact of tourism on ecosystems and residents' lives.

It also recommends creating rules of use, when needed, in consultation with local residents and tourism operators.

The central government could provide financial support for training specialized guides and improving multilingual services at sites, it added.

