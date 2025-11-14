 Japan Today
national

Japan to revise ecotourism policy amid overtourism concerns

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Environment Ministry has unveiled a draft revision to its ecotourism policy amid concerns that the surging number of inbound visitors could damage valuable ecosystems.

The first revision to the government's ecotourism policy since its establishment in 2008 includes measures to strengthen monitoring and promote responsible travel practices. It could be finalized as early as March.

The draft notes that social media and other factors have led to an excessive number of tourists visiting certain destinations, potentially resulting in traffic congestion, illegal waste disposal and harm to wildlife and plants.

The document, however, acknowledges that ecotourism is "a new direction for tourism that balances conservation of nature and culture with visitor experiences," arguing that expanding such efforts is key to building sustainable local communities.

The draft urges local governments to continually monitor and assess the impact of tourism on ecosystems and residents' lives.

It also recommends creating rules of use, when needed, in consultation with local residents and tourism operators.

The central government could provide financial support for training specialized guides and improving multilingual services at sites, it added.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Why not just limit the number of tourists through visa applications or close certain sites to visitors?

Disguising the ugly results of mass tourism by coming up with ‘pledges’ and ‘urges’ will change nothing.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

I think some valuable ecosystems were already well damaged well before this overtourism.

And this is the same political party that was thinking to develop some hotels in national parks last year. I think Koizumi was the environment minister at that time. Not sure what happened with this.

In a strategic move to attract more foreign tourists to rural Japan, the government plans to develop luxury resorts in all 35 national parks by 2031In a strategic move to attract more foreign tourists to rural Japan, the government plans to develop luxury resorts in all 35 national parks by 2031

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There is no over tourism. Just lots of yen flowing into the country. Be grateful, Japan.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

Newgirl

Excuse me! If you lived where I li you’d see what over tourism looks like and it really isn’t fun for the residents, make no mistake.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

There is no over tourism. Just lots of yen flowing into the country. Be grateful, Japan.

Always good to hear the tourist's side of things. Thank you, Newgirl

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

